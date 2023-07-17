Ex-Fear Factory Frontman Burton C. Bell Covers Rammstein’s “Du Hast”: Stream

It’s almost as if former Fear Factory frontman Burton C. Bell knew it was Industrial Week here at Consequence. Just in time for our celebration of the genre, the singer has dropped a cover of Rammstein’s iconic hit “Du Hast.”

The track features Bell alongside Killing Joke drummer Paul Ferguson on drums and guitar, with mixing and production by Mark Gemini Thwaite. Considering that Bell made his career performing industrial metal with Fear Factory, “Du Hast” falls smack dab in his wheelhouse, and he nails the song’s bellowed vocals.

The cover is the opening cut on the upcoming A Tribute to Rammstein covers album, arriving August 25th via Cleopatra Records. It also marks Bell’s first solo output since he announced his exit from Fear Factory back in late 2020.

Wrote Bell on Instagram: “TODAY IS THE DAY that my #breakout #debut #singletrack of #duhast is released!” said Bell on his Instagram. “Thank you to everyone @cleopatrarecords for bringing me, @markgeminithwaite and @bigpaulferguson together to produce this energized version of @rammsteinofficial #iconic song. I’ve only just begun. #burtoncbell #drylungvocalmartyr #annhilisticautomoton.”

Bell plans on continuing his post-Fear Factory career by playing solo shows sometime in the near future. While his exit from Fear Factory wasn’t on the best of terms, the singer revealed that he will still be performing the band’s music whenever he hits the stage again.

As part of Industrial Week, classic LPs from both Rammstein and Fear Factory made our just-published list of the 50 Best Industrial Albums of All Time.

Below you can stream his cover of Rammstein’s “Du Hast.”