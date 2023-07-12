Carly Rae Jepsen Confirms New Album The Loveliest Time with Production from Rostam

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced The Loveliest Time, the follow-up to her 2022 album The Loneliest Time, and just like its predecessor, it features production from an all-star crew that includes Rostam Batmanglij. Continuing her string of companion B-side albums, this one is out July 28th. “Shy Boy,” which was revealed last month, serves as the project’s first single.

Rostam confirmed his involvement earlier this month on Twitter, quoting a clip of Jepsen — who said The Loveliest Time came from her fantasies of life post-COVID while locked down during the pandemic — and adding, “the two we did for The Loveliest Time have BPMs — get ready to dance.”

Now, if you want to get technical, all songs have BPMs (or beats per minute). But it’s likely the artist and producer was tipping fans off to songs with a particularly fast BPM, since he mentioned dancing.

“I got to know loneliness and discover the beauty in it,” Jepsen said of the inspiration behind the new album. “The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness. But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we.”

Rostam previously co-wrote and produced Jepsen’s The Loneliest Time cuts “Western Wind” and “Go Find Yourself or Whatever.” Other The Loveliest Time collaborators include James Ford, John Hill, Patrik Berger, and Kyle Shearer.

Jepsen has a handful of tour dates this year, including dates with boygenius and festival appearances at Lollapalooza and All Things Go; grab tickets here. Revisit our 2022 interview with her and listen to her first 2023 single, “Shy Boy.”

The Loveliest Time Artwork:

Carly Rae Jepsen 2023 Tour Dates:

07/ 28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre*

07/ 29 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater*

07/ 30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

08/01 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro – Lollapalooza Aftershow

08/03 – Chicago IL @ Lollapalooza Festival

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

08/07 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/08 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

* = w/ boygenius