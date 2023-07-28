Menu
Carly Rae Jepsen Unveils New Album The Loveliest Time: Stream

The companion releases to her 2022 album The Loneliest Time

Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Meredith Jenks
July 28, 2023 | 8:41am ET

    Carly Rae Jepsen has officially released her seventh studio album, The Loveliest Time. Stream it below.

    Featuring production from former-Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij, the album boasts some of the uber-singable pop hooks and danceable tracks you’d expect from Jepsen. The James Ford-produced single, “Shy Boy,” which dropped last month, was evidence of this, offering an irresistibly catchy chorus.

    Jepsen first announced the album earlier this month, explaining that it will be a thematic follow-up to her 2022 album, the similarly-titled The Loneliest Time. “It’s sort of the completion to The Loneliest Time,” she said in a statement. “I had these fantasies that I wanted to put to song about what it would be like when the world opened up and we could travel again and fall madly in love and live life like it’s an adventure. So, I’m really looking forward to this next project, because it does feel like the complete set to what started as the loneliest time.”

    With the record out, Jepsen is set to hit the road for a handful of dates, including shows opening for boygenius and appearances at Lollapalooza and other festivals. Grab your tickets here.

    In 2022, Consequence’s Mary Siroky sat down with Jepsen for an interview, where she talked about everything from writing lyrics to being inspired by Van Morrison and Joni Mitchell to getting a kick out of musical juxtaposition. Read the full interview, and listen to her new album The Loveliest Time below.

    The Loveliest Time Artwork:

    The Loveliest Time Tracklist:
    01. Anything to Be With You
    02. Kamikaze
    03. After Last Night
    04. Areoplanes
    05. Shy Boy
    06. Kollage
    07. Shadow
    08. Psychedelic Switch
    09. So Right
    10. Come Over
    11. Put It to Rest
    12. Stadium Love
    13. Weekend Love

