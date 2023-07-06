Menu
Carnifex Announce New Album Necromanteum, Unveil Title Track: Stream

The 10-song LP arrives October 6th

carnifex 2023 new album
Carnifex, courtesy of Nuclear Blast
July 6, 2023 | 12:13pm ET

    Carnifex have returned with the title track for their newly announced album Necromanteum, arriving October 6th.

    As one of the chief proliferators of deathcore, Carnifex are able use their medium as a storytelling format — not unlike Iron Maiden (though Carnifex are much more extreme sonically). Such is the case for “Necromanteum,” a Poe-esque tale of the macabre. The eerie video directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera only adds to the sense of foreboding with its Poltergeist and Blair Witch callbacks.

    Reads the band’s premise for the track: “Decades ago, wealthy intellectuals began installing psychomanteum in their homes; a secret room completely filled with mirrors, or a single mirror, and in complete darkness, in order to speak to the dead in other dimensions, and gain their knowledge … what if you could use that kind of room to speak with death, itself?”

    The album was co-produced by Jason Suecof, vocalist Scott Ian Lewis, and drummer Shawn Cameron, and recorded across several weeks in Florida. It saw the return of live drums to the studio, which wasn’t the case during the COVID-restricted sessions for 2021’s Graveside Confessions.

    Necromanteum is a truly special album that all of us in the band already love,” Lewis said via a press release. “Spend some time in conversation with the other side of life, enter the Necromanteum…”

    Pre-order Necromanteum on vinyl and CD via Nuclear Blast Records. Stream the video for the title track and see the artwork and tracklist below.

    Necromanteum Artwork:

    carnifex necromanteum artwork

    Necromanteum Tracklist:
    01. Torn in Two
    02. Death’s Forgotten Children
    03. Necromanteum
    04. Crowned in Everblack
    05. The Pathless Forest
    06. How the Knife Gets Twisted
    07. Architect of Misanthropy
    08. Infinite Night Terror
    09. Bleed More
    10. Heaven and Hell All at Once

