Carnifex have returned with the title track for their newly announced album Necromanteum, arriving October 6th.

As one of the chief proliferators of deathcore, Carnifex are able use their medium as a storytelling format — not unlike Iron Maiden (though Carnifex are much more extreme sonically). Such is the case for “Necromanteum,” a Poe-esque tale of the macabre. The eerie video directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera only adds to the sense of foreboding with its Poltergeist and Blair Witch callbacks.

Reads the band’s premise for the track: “Decades ago, wealthy intellectuals began installing psychomanteum in their homes; a secret room completely filled with mirrors, or a single mirror, and in complete darkness, in order to speak to the dead in other dimensions, and gain their knowledge … what if you could use that kind of room to speak with death, itself?”

Related Video

The album was co-produced by Jason Suecof, vocalist Scott Ian Lewis, and drummer Shawn Cameron, and recorded across several weeks in Florida. It saw the return of live drums to the studio, which wasn’t the case during the COVID-restricted sessions for 2021’s Graveside Confessions.

Advertisement

“Necromanteum is a truly special album that all of us in the band already love,” Lewis said via a press release. “Spend some time in conversation with the other side of life, enter the Necromanteum…”

Pre-order Necromanteum on vinyl and CD via Nuclear Blast Records. Stream the video for the title track and see the artwork and tracklist below.

Necromanteum Artwork:

Necromanteum Tracklist:

01. Torn in Two

02. Death’s Forgotten Children

03. Necromanteum

04. Crowned in Everblack

05. The Pathless Forest

06. How the Knife Gets Twisted

07. Architect of Misanthropy

08. Infinite Night Terror

09. Bleed More

10. Heaven and Hell All at Once