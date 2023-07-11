Cheap Trick Announce Fall 2023 US Tour Dates

Cheap Trick have announced a string of Fall 2023 US tour dates, adding to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act’s robust concert itinerary.

The newly announced dates kick off October 2nd in Springfield, Missouri, and run through October 22nd in Reno, Nevada.

Artist and VIP ticket pre-sales begin Wednessday (July 12th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CTLIVE, while general sales start Friday (July 14th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also get tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Ahead of the October dates, Cheap Trick will continue to make their way across the continent through the summer and into fall. Next up, the Illinois natives have a sold-out date at the Metro in Chicago on Sunday (July 16th). The concert slate also includes festival performances, benefit shows, and support dates for Rod Stewart.

Below you can see a full list of Cheap Trick’s upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here.

Cheap Trick’s 2023 Tour Dates:

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

07/27 – Saginaw, MI @ Temple Theatre

07/29 – West Salem, OH @ Dragway 42 Music Festival *

08/01 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena †

08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center †

08/05 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre †

08/07 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre #

08/08 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre †

08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena †

08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena †

08/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place †

08/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome †

08/19 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre †

08/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

08/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre †

08/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre †

08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena †

08/28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion †

08/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater †

09/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts †

09/02 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center †

09/07 – Martin, TN @ Tennessee Soybean Festival *

09/08 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

09/16 – Columbia, IL @ Songs4Soldiers Benefit Concert @ Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park

09/22 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

09/23 – Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown, Jr. Amphitheater

10/02 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

10/03 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

10/05 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theater for the Performing Arts

10/06 – Sioux City, IA @ The Sioux City Orpheum

10/08 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

10/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ

10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

10/14 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

10/15 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater

10/18 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre

10/19 – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts

10/21 – Oroville, CA @ Gold County Casino

10/22 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

* = festival

† = supporting Rod Stewart

# = w/ The Tubes