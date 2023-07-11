Menu
Cheap Trick Announce Fall 2023 US Tour Dates

The rock legends have beefed up their extensive 2023 itinerary with new dates in October

July 11, 2023 | 2:19pm ET

    Cheap Trick have announced a string of Fall 2023 US tour dates, adding to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act’s robust concert itinerary.

    The newly announced dates kick off October 2nd in Springfield, Missouri, and run through October 22nd in Reno, Nevada.

    Artist and VIP ticket pre-sales begin Wednessday (July 12th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CTLIVE, while general sales start Friday (July 14th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also get tickets via StubHub,  where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Ahead of the October dates, Cheap Trick will continue to make their way across the continent through the summer and into fall. Next up, the Illinois natives have a sold-out date at the Metro in Chicago on Sunday (July 16th). The concert slate also includes festival performances, benefit shows, and support dates for Rod Stewart.

    Below you can see a full list of Cheap Trick’s upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Cheap Trick’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    07/27 – Saginaw, MI @ Temple Theatre
    07/29 – West Salem, OH @ Dragway 42 Music Festival *
    08/01 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena †
    08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center †
    08/05 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre †
    08/07 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre #
    08/08 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre †
    08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena †
    08/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena †
    08/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place †
    08/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome †
    08/19 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre †
    08/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    08/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre †
    08/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre †
    08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena †
    08/28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion †
    08/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater †
    09/01 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts †
    09/02 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center †
    09/07 – Martin, TN @ Tennessee Soybean Festival *
    09/08 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage
    09/16 – Columbia, IL @ Songs4Soldiers Benefit Concert @ Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park
    09/22 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
    09/23 – Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown, Jr. Amphitheater
    10/02 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
    10/03 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
    10/05 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theater for the Performing Arts
    10/06 – Sioux City, IA @ The Sioux City Orpheum
    10/08 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
    10/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ
    10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    10/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
    10/14 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater
    10/15 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater
    10/18 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre
    10/19 – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts
    10/21 – Oroville, CA @ Gold County Casino
    10/22 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

    * = festival
    † = supporting Rod Stewart
    # = w/ The Tubes

    cheap trick 2023 tour admat

