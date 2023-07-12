Cherry Glazerr Announces New Album I Don’t Want You Anymore, Shares “Soft Like a Flower”: Stream

Cherry Glazerr are set to return on September 29th with a new album called I Don’t Want You Anymore. As a preview, bandleader Clementine Creevy has shared the record’s lead single “Soft Like a Flower.”

Creevy explains in a press release that I Don’t Want You Anymore marks some of her “most personal, raw music to date,” catalyzed in part by the stillness the pandemic forced upon her. “I’ve spent these years taking a hard look at myself, at my relationships, and writing about it,” she adds. “When you’re always leaving [for tour], you don’t have a great sense of where your relationships stand, romantic or otherwise. You’re not thinking about the work that goes into maintaining them.”

On the eerie, brooding “Soft Like a Flower,” Creevy appears to evaluate her place in an overdependent relationship, recalling experiences of delusion and full-on surrender. “I like you killing me,” she repeats, backed by wall-of-sound guitars.

Advertisement

Related Video

Listen to “Soft Like a Flower” below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for I Don’t Want You Anymore (pre-orders are ongoing).

In 2021, Cherry Glazerr shared the singles “Soft Drink” and “Big Bang.”

I Don’t Want You Anymore Artwork:

I Don’t Want You Anymore Tracklist:

01. Addicted To Your Love

02. Bad Habit

03. Ready For You

04. Touch You With My Chaos

05. Soft Like A Flower

06. Sugar

07. Golden

08. Wild Times

09. Eat You Like A Pill

10. Shattered

11. I Don’t Want You Anymore