Cherry Glazerr Announces New Album I Don’t Want You Anymore, Shares “Soft Like a Flower”: Stream

Arriving this September

Cherry Glazerr, photo by Maddy Rotman
July 12, 2023 | 12:51pm ET

    Cherry Glazerr are set to return on September 29th with a new album called I Don’t Want You Anymore. As a preview, bandleader Clementine Creevy has shared the record’s lead single “Soft Like a Flower.”

    Creevy explains in a press release that  I Don’t Want You Anymore marks some of her “most personal, raw music to date,” catalyzed in part by the stillness the pandemic forced upon her. “I’ve spent these years taking a hard look at myself, at my relationships, and writing about it,” she adds. “When you’re always leaving [for tour], you don’t have a great sense of where your relationships stand, romantic or otherwise. You’re not thinking about the work that goes into maintaining them.”

    On the eerie, brooding “Soft Like a Flower,” Creevy appears to evaluate her place in an overdependent relationship, recalling experiences of delusion and full-on surrender. “I like you killing me,” she repeats, backed by wall-of-sound guitars.

    Listen to “Soft Like a Flower” below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for I Don’t Want You Anymore (pre-orders are ongoing).

    In 2021, Cherry Glazerr shared the singles “Soft Drink” and “Big Bang.”

    I Don’t Want You Anymore Artwork:

    I Don’t Want You Anymore Tracklist:
    01. Addicted To Your Love
    02. Bad Habit
    03. Ready For You
    04. Touch You With My Chaos
    05. Soft Like A Flower
    06. Sugar
    07. Golden
    08. Wild Times
    09. Eat You Like A Pill
    10. Shattered
    11. I Don’t Want You Anymore

