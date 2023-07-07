Chika Announces New Album SAMSON, Shares “DEMIGOD”: Stream

Alabama rapper Chika has announced her debut full-length, SAMSON: The album, out July 28th via Warner Records. As a preview, she’s shared the powerful new single “DEMIGOD.” Stream it below.

Though Chika has yet to share full details about SAMSON: The album, we do know it includes “REQUIEM FOR A DREAM” — which marked her first new single since 2021 when it dropped in June — and the recent Freddie Gibbs collaboration “TRUTH OR DARE.” Back in May, she teased that Snoop Dogg will also make an appearance.

On “DEMIGOD,” Chika uses a melodic flow while describing how her well-documented mental health issues can benefit her artistry: “I love when I’m manic/ Try not to panic/ Walls of my head are all quilted and padded/ Words in my brain get translated through static.”

SAMSON: The album follows Chika’s 2021 EP Once Upon a Time. Before that, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards following her breakout 2020 EP, Industry Games.

SAMSON: The album Artwork: