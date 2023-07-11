Origins is a recurring series giving artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Chris Shiflett takes us through “Damage Control,” the latest single from his upcoming album, Lost at Sea.

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has revealed his newest solo record, Lost at Sea, will be out October 20th via Blue Élan Records. Along with the announcement, Consequence is exclusively premiering his new single, “Damage Control.”

Lost at Sea was recorded primarily in Nashville with producer Jaren Johnston of the Cadillac Three. Other collaborators on the album include fellow guitarists Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Featuring a laidback tone, shuffling rhythm section, and country rock embellishments, Shiflett has affectionally dubbed “Damage Control” as “Ska-mericana.” An amalgamation of the songwriter’s stylistic interests, Shifflet points to acts like The Clash as one of the primary influences for the track’s idiosyncratic feel.

“I’m playing the Clash-y stab guitar line and then you have Charlie Worsham with the acoustic guitar and banjo and Nate Ketterlee bringing the spooky sound effects,” he explains to Consequence. “I don’t think I referenced my musical inspiration to the other fellas when we recorded basic tracks but that’s kind of the beauty of it all — we’re all hearing it differently and I didn’t wanna overly influence what they did.”

Listen to Chris Shiflett’s “Damage Control” below, followed by his breakdown of the song’s Origins.

“Damage Control” follows previous singles “Dead and Gone” and “Black Top White Lines,” both of which also feature on Lost at Sea. In support of the record, Shiflett is scheduled to fit in a few solo performances (tickets available here) between his slew of dates with Foo Fighters (grab tickets here).

Shiflett’s last album was 2019’s Hard Lessons. Revisit his recent chat with Kyle Meredith here.

Lost at Sea Artwork:

Lost at Sea Tracklist:

01. Dead and Gone

02. Overboard

03. Black Top White Lines

04. Damage Control

05. Weigh You Down

06. Burn the House Down

07. Where’d Everybody Go?

08. I Don’t Trust My Memories Anymore

09. Carrie Midnight Texas Queen

10. Parties