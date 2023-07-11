Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Details New Solo Album, Shares Origins of “Damage Control”: Exclusive

The singer-songwriter's newest solo effort drops October 20th

Advertisement
Chris shiflett damage control lost at sea new album origins interview
Chris Shiflett, photo by Joey Martinez
Follow
July 11, 2023 | 9:51am ET

    Origins is a recurring series giving artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Chris Shiflett takes us through “Damage Control,” the latest single from his upcoming album, Lost at Sea.

    Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has revealed his newest solo record, Lost at Sea, will be out October 20th via Blue Élan Records. Along with the announcement, Consequence is exclusively premiering his new single, “Damage Control.”

    Lost at Sea was recorded primarily in Nashville with producer Jaren Johnston of the Cadillac Three.  Other collaborators on the album include fellow guitarists Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Featuring a laidback tone, shuffling rhythm section, and country rock embellishments, Shiflett has affectionally dubbed “Damage Control” as “Ska-mericana.” An amalgamation of the songwriter’s stylistic interests, Shifflet points to acts like The Clash as one of the primary influences for the track’s idiosyncratic feel.

    “I’m playing the Clash-y stab guitar line and then you have Charlie Worsham with the acoustic guitar and banjo and Nate Ketterlee bringing the spooky sound effects,” he explains to Consequence. “I don’t think I referenced my musical inspiration to the other fellas when we recorded basic tracks but that’s kind of the beauty of it all — we’re all hearing it differently and I didn’t wanna overly influence what they did.”

    Get Foo Fighters Tickets Here

    Listen to Chris Shiflett’s “Damage Control” below, followed by his breakdown of the song’s Origins.

    “Damage Control” follows previous singles “Dead and Gone” and “Black Top White Lines,” both of which also feature on Lost at Sea. In support of the record, Shiflett is scheduled to fit in a few solo performances (tickets available here) between his slew of dates with Foo Fighters (grab tickets here).

    Advertisement

    Shiflett’s last album was 2019’s Hard Lessons. Revisit his recent chat with Kyle Meredith here.

    Lost at Sea Artwork:

    Chris shiflett lost at sea damage control origins interview

    Lost at Sea Tracklist:
    01. Dead and Gone
    02. Overboard
    03. Black Top White Lines
    04. Damage Control
    05. Weigh You Down
    06. Burn the House Down
    07. Where’d Everybody Go?
    08. I Don’t Trust My Memories Anymore
    09. Carrie Midnight Texas Queen
    10. Parties

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dying fetus 2023

Dying Fetus Announce New Album and Fall 2023 US Tour, Unleash "Feast of Ashes": Stream

July 11, 2023

danny brown jpegmafia scaring the hoes dlc pack new ep stream bonus tracks

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown Share New EP Scaring the Hoes DLC Pack: Stream

July 11, 2023

courtney barnett end of the day instrumental album 2023 tour

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album End of the Day, Tour Dates

July 11, 2023

filter new album the algorithm

Filter Announce First Album in Seven Years, Share New Song "Obliteration": Stream

July 11, 2023

jamila woods water made us tiny garden stream

Jamila Woods Announces New Album Water Made Us, Shares "Tiny Garden": Stream

July 11, 2023

sparklehorse scull of lucia new single posthumous indie rock stream listen mark linkous grandaddy news

Posthumous Sparklehorse Single "The Scull of Lucia" Gets Released: Stream

July 11, 2023

Corey Taylor new song

Corey Taylor Unleashes Heavy New Single "Post Traumatic Blues": Stream

July 11, 2023

erick the architect james blake parkour new song stream

Erick the Architect Reunites with James Blake on New Song "Parkour": Stream

July 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Details New Solo Album, Shares Origins of "Damage Control": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter