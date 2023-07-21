Menu
Chris Stapleton Announces New Album Higher, Shares “White Horse”: Stream

His first LP since 2020 is out on November 10th

chris stapleton higher new album artwork tracklist white horse single stream
Chris Stapleton, photo by Amy Price
July 21, 2023 | 1:28pm ET

    Chris Stapleton has announced that his fifth studio album, Higher, will drop on November 10th via Mercury Nashville. As a preview, he’s also shared the record’s first single, “White Horse.” Listen to the song below.

    Co-produced by Stapleton along with his wife Morgane Stapleton and his longtime collaborator Dave Cobb, Higher is the first LP from the 45-year-old country star since 2020’s Starting Over. The 14-track album will “span genres and defy easy categorization,” according to a press release. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    The single “White Horse” certainly suggests that Stapleton is leaning into his strengths as a cross-genre act. Lyrics about cowboys “ridin’ off into the sunset” create a classic country vibe, but the electric guitar-driven arrangement feels akin to straight-up rock music, with a thick wall of sound delivering the powerful harmonic progression, and a guitar solo that’s a whole lot closer to Lynyrd Skynyrd than Chet Atkins. All the while, Stapleton’s crisp, soaring vocals could go toe-to-toe with any of the powerhouse vocalists who typically top the pop charts. Stream the song below.

    Related Video

    Even before the announcement of this new album, Stapleton has been having a busy year. In February, he sang the National Anthem at SuperBowl LVII. Then, in May, he appeared in the Disney+ musical series The Muppets Mayhem. Last month, he appeared on a new track by Carly Pearce entitled “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

    Stapleton is also currently on the road for his “All American Road Show” tour, which kicked off this past March and will run through the end of October. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

    Higher Artwork:

    Chris Stapleton Higher White Horse album announcement new single song stream

    Higher Tracklist:
    01. What Am I Gonna Do
    02. South Dakota
    03. Trust
    04. It Takes a Woman
    05. The Fire
    06. Think I’m in Love with You
    07. Loving You on My Mind
    08. White Horse
    09. Higher
    10. The Bottom
    11. The Day I Die
    12. Crosswind
    13. Weight of Your World
    14. Mountains of My Mind

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

