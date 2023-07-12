Menu
Christine McVie’s Final Two Solo Albums Receiving Reissues

Separately, Mick Fleetwood has paid tribute to McVie on what would've been her 80th birthday with an instrumental version of "Songbird"

christine mcvie solo album reissues self-titled in the meantime mick fleetwood songbird instrumental version
Christine McVie, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
July 12, 2023 | 10:39am ET

    Rhino has announced that it will reissue newly remastered versions of the late Christine McVie’s final two solo albums, Christine McVie and In the Meantime, on November 3rd.

    Both albums will be available in CD, vinyl, and digital versions. In the Meantime will also feature a new Dolby Atmos mix. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Christine McVie was released in 1984 as the singer’s second solo full-length and featured the Top 10 hit “Got a Hold on Me.” In the Meantime arrived in 2004 as McVie’s first solo work since departing Fleetwood Mac and featured her final single, “Friend,” which reached No. 29 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

    Separately, Mick Fleetwood has paid tribute to his bandmate on what would have been her 80th birthday with an instrumental version of “Songbird,” which McVie penned for Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album, Rumours. Earlier this year, he decided to take on the track at the suggestion of Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro during their recording session at Fleetwood’s studio in Maui.

    Fleetwood delivers a heartfelt dedication at the end of their cover, saying, “As the songbird sings, now from the heavens, to you Christine, I wish you all the love in the world. But, most of all, I wish it from myself.” Stream the track below.

    “We cut it in April, and it turned out beautifully, but there was no plan yet to release it,” Fleetwood shared in a statement. “But when I heard about Christine’s upcoming birthday, it felt like the right time to share this as a tribute to all the lovely music she created, both on her own and with Fleetwood Mac.”

    In Shimabukuro’s own statement, he spoke about collaborating with Fleetwood, saying, “His haunting drum groove transported me to a place filled with love and peace. It was a very special moment in the studio that I will never forget.” Fleetwood returned the compliment: “He has certain echoes he uses that make it sound like different melody parts all being played at the same time. He’s really astute in the way he put it together. And all that was done in one take with no overdubs.”

    McVie died at the age of 79 in November 2022 from what was later revealed as a stroke.

    Christine McVie Artwork:

    christine mcvie reissues self-titled artwork

    Christine McVie Tracklist:
    01. Love Will Show Us How
    02. The Challenge
    03. So Excited
    04. One in a Million
    05. Ask Anybody
    06. Got a Hold on Me
    07. Who’s Dreaming This Dream
    08. I’m the One
    09. Keeping Secrets
    10. The Smile I Live For

    In the Meantime Artwork:

    christine mcvie reissues in the meantime artwork

    In the Meantime Tracklist:
    01. Friend
    02. You Are
    03. Northern Star
    04. Bad Journey
    05. Anything is Possible
    06. Calumny
    07. So Sincere
    08. Easy Come, Easy Go
    09. Liar
    10. Sweet Revenge
    11. Forgiveness
    12. Givin’ it Back
    13. Little Darlin’ (Bonus Track)

