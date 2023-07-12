Christine McVie’s Final Two Solo Albums Receiving Reissues

Rhino has announced that it will reissue newly remastered versions of the late Christine McVie’s final two solo albums, Christine McVie and In the Meantime, on November 3rd.

Both albums will be available in CD, vinyl, and digital versions. In the Meantime will also feature a new Dolby Atmos mix. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Christine McVie was released in 1984 as the singer’s second solo full-length and featured the Top 10 hit “Got a Hold on Me.” In the Meantime arrived in 2004 as McVie’s first solo work since departing Fleetwood Mac and featured her final single, “Friend,” which reached No. 29 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

Separately, Mick Fleetwood has paid tribute to his bandmate on what would have been her 80th birthday with an instrumental version of “Songbird,” which McVie penned for Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album, Rumours. Earlier this year, he decided to take on the track at the suggestion of Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro during their recording session at Fleetwood’s studio in Maui.

Fleetwood delivers a heartfelt dedication at the end of their cover, saying, “As the songbird sings, now from the heavens, to you Christine, I wish you all the love in the world. But, most of all, I wish it from myself.” Stream the track below.

“We cut it in April, and it turned out beautifully, but there was no plan yet to release it,” Fleetwood shared in a statement. “But when I heard about Christine’s upcoming birthday, it felt like the right time to share this as a tribute to all the lovely music she created, both on her own and with Fleetwood Mac.”

In Shimabukuro’s own statement, he spoke about collaborating with Fleetwood, saying, “His haunting drum groove transported me to a place filled with love and peace. It was a very special moment in the studio that I will never forget.” Fleetwood returned the compliment: “He has certain echoes he uses that make it sound like different melody parts all being played at the same time. He’s really astute in the way he put it together. And all that was done in one take with no overdubs.”

McVie died at the age of 79 in November 2022 from what was later revealed as a stroke.

Christine McVie Artwork:

Christine McVie Tracklist:

01. Love Will Show Us How

02. The Challenge

03. So Excited

04. One in a Million

05. Ask Anybody

06. Got a Hold on Me

07. Who’s Dreaming This Dream

08. I’m the One

09. Keeping Secrets

10. The Smile I Live For

In the Meantime Artwork:

In the Meantime Tracklist:

01. Friend

02. You Are

03. Northern Star

04. Bad Journey

05. Anything is Possible

06. Calumny

07. So Sincere

08. Easy Come, Easy Go

09. Liar

10. Sweet Revenge

11. Forgiveness

12. Givin’ it Back

13. Little Darlin’ (Bonus Track)