CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry Announces First Solo Tour

CHVRCHES vocalist Lauren Mayberry has announced her first ever solo tour. It will see her trek across North America, the UK, and Europe.
The tour kicks off in Washington, DC on September 4th and will make stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more before wrapping the North American leg in Los Angeles on September 29th. Then, Mayberry will head across the pond for a show in her native Glasgow and dates in Birmingham, Manchester, and London before traversing across Europe. See the full itinerary below.
The general on-sale begins on Friday, July 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
In a social media statement, Mayberry looked back at the 10th anniversary of CHVRCHES’ debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, and also teased her upcoming solo music. “I met Iain [Cook] and Martin [Doherty] when I was 23 — a little baby of a person, in hindsight. Looking back on what we’ve achieved together, so much of it doesn’t feel real or even possible,” she wrote. “Thank you to every person who has been a part of that.”
Mayberry continued, “For now, though, I am excited / terrified / bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon.”
In February, CHVRCHES signed with Island Records and released their one-off single “Over.” Read our interview with the trio marking the occasion. Their most recent album, Screen Violence, was released in 2021.
I guess here we fucking go?!https://t.co/9EEWlPGeX0 pic.twitter.com/gcVZO9gS22
— Lauren Mayberry (@laurenevemay) July 20, 2023
Lauren Mayberry 2023 Tour Dates:
09/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/18 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/23 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
10/06 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3
10/08 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
10/09 – London, UK @ Scala
10/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz
10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
10/13 – Munich, DE @ Strom
10/15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
10/17 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
10/19 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
10/21 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
10/22 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
10/24 – Barcelona, ES @ La Nau
10/25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Capernico