Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry Announces First Solo Tour

Plus, she has new solo music on the way

Advertisement
chvrches lauren mayberry solo tour dates
Lauren Mayberry, photo by Luka McGhie
Follow
July 20, 2023 | 3:10pm ET

    CHVRCHES vocalist Lauren Mayberry has announced her first ever solo tour. It will see her trek across North America, the UK, and Europe.

    The tour kicks off in Washington, DC on September 4th and will make stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more before wrapping the North American leg in Los Angeles on September 29th. Then, Mayberry will head across the pond for a show in her native Glasgow and dates in Birmingham, Manchester, and London before traversing across Europe. See the full itinerary below.

    The general on-sale begins on Friday, July 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    In a social media statement, Mayberry looked back at the 10th anniversary of CHVRCHES’ debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, and also teased her upcoming solo music. “I met Iain [Cook] and Martin [Doherty] when I was 23 — a little baby of a person, in hindsight. Looking back on what we’ve achieved together, so much of it doesn’t feel real or even possible,” she wrote. “Thank you to every person who has been a part of that.”

    Mayberry continued, “For now, though, I am excited / terrified / bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon.”

    In February, CHVRCHES signed with Island Records and released their one-off single “Over.” Read our interview with the trio marking the occasion. Their most recent album, Screen Violence, was released in 2021.

    Advertisement

    Lauren Mayberry 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    09/18 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    09/20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
    09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    09/23 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion
    09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    09/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
    10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
    10/06 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3
    10/08 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
    10/09 – London, UK @ Scala
    10/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz
    10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
    10/13 – Munich, DE @ Strom
    10/15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
    10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
    10/17 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
    10/19 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
    10/21 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
    10/22 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
    10/24 – Barcelona, ES @ La Nau
    10/25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Capernico

    chvrches lauren mayberry solo tour dates poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

The Pretenders 2023 tour dates tickets Guns N' Roses

The Pretenders Announce US Headlining Tour

July 19, 2023

poppy new album zig

Poppy Announces New Album, Shares New Single "Knockoff": Stream

July 19, 2023

mountain goats jenny from thebes new album clean slate song video stream

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Jenny from Thebes, Share "Clean Slate": Stream

July 19, 2023

dogstar Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees 2023 tour dates album everything turns around keanu reeves band single

Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce First Album in 20 Years, Tour Dates

July 19, 2023

lucinda williams fall 2023 don't tell anybody the secrets tour

Lucinda Williams Announces Fall 2023 Tour

July 18, 2023

Rock band Godsmack

Godsmack Announce New Leg of 2023 North American Tour Dates

July 18, 2023

beabadoobee the way things go new song single stream watch video live 2023 tour dates

beabadoobee Finds Solace in the Passage of Time on New Song "the way things go": Stream

July 18, 2023

Claudio Sanchez's The Prize Fighter Inferno

Claudio Sanchez's The Prize Fighter Inferno Announces First-Ever Tour

July 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry Announces First Solo Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter