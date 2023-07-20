CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry Announces First Solo Tour

CHVRCHES vocalist Lauren Mayberry has announced her first ever solo tour. It will see her trek across North America, the UK, and Europe.

The tour kicks off in Washington, DC on September 4th and will make stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more before wrapping the North American leg in Los Angeles on September 29th. Then, Mayberry will head across the pond for a show in her native Glasgow and dates in Birmingham, Manchester, and London before traversing across Europe. See the full itinerary below.

The general on-sale begins on Friday, July 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

In a social media statement, Mayberry looked back at the 10th anniversary of CHVRCHES’ debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, and also teased her upcoming solo music. “I met Iain [Cook] and Martin [Doherty] when I was 23 — a little baby of a person, in hindsight. Looking back on what we’ve achieved together, so much of it doesn’t feel real or even possible,” she wrote. “Thank you to every person who has been a part of that.”

Mayberry continued, “For now, though, I am excited / terrified / bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon.”

In February, CHVRCHES signed with Island Records and released their one-off single “Over.” Read our interview with the trio marking the occasion. Their most recent album, Screen Violence, was released in 2021.

Lauren Mayberry 2023 Tour Dates:

09/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/18 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/23 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

10/06 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3

10/08 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/09 – London, UK @ Scala

10/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

10/13 – Munich, DE @ Strom

10/15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

10/17 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

10/19 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

10/21 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

10/22 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

10/24 – Barcelona, ES @ La Nau

10/25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Capernico