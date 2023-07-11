Menu
Cirith Ungol Announce Select 2023 US Shows, Including First LA Gig in 35 Years

The cult US power metal heroes are returning to the stage for three select dates

Cirith Ungol, courtesy of Metal Blade
July 11, 2023 | 1:13pm ET

    Legendary US power metal band Cirith Ungol have announced three select US concerts, including their first Los Angeles show in 35 years.

    The cult metal act will descend upon The Gothic Theater in Denver on August 18th for the first of the three shows, with Night Demon, Castle Rat, and Chamber Mage set to support. An August 20th gig at Le Poisson Rouge in New York with Night Demon and Sanhedrin will follow, with the Los Angeles date falling on October 20th at The Roxy in West Hollywood.

    Tickets are on sale now via the individual venue’s ticket provider. For sold-out dates, you can purchase tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Remarked the band in a press statement: “Cirith Ungol legions arise! We are coming to unleash our epic metal darkness upon three US cities. Los Angeles will see our first appearance since 1988 — be there to behold this triumphant return! Our Colorado show will mark the band’s first time ever in the Centennial State, and for you New York diehards, we cannot wait to return and play for you. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable descent into the abyss!”

    Cirith Ungol are one of the most beloved bands to emerge from the ’80s US power metal scene, and 1984’s King of the Dead is considered a classic of the genre. The Ventura-based band has remained active off-and-on over the past three decades and mostly stuck to select live performances until the release of 2020’s acclaimed comeback album Forever Black.

    Below you can see the band’s 2023 dates and the show posters for each US gig. Get tickets here.

    Cirith Ungol’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/18 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theater *
    08/20 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge #
    10/20 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy

    * = with Night Demon, Castle Rat, and Chamber Mage
    # = with Night Demon and Sanhedrin

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

