Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Paul Rudd Delivers Claud’s Mail in Music Video for “A Good Thing”: Watch

Off Claud's newly released sophomore studio album, Supermodels

Advertisement
Claud Supermodels Paul Rudd A Good Thing video album single stream watch
Claud’s “A Good Thing” video (via YouTube)
July 14, 2023 | 12:26pm ET

    Claud has dropped their sophomore studio album, Supermodels, via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. Coinciding with the release, they’ve also shared the music video for “A Good Thing” starring Paul Rudd. Watch the clip and listen to the full album below.

    “Over the last couple months, I’ve revealed the more intimate parts of Supermodels, but now I’m really excited for everyone to hear the windows down radio up moments of my album,” Claud said in a press statement. They went on to explain that they wanted to capture an “anthemic, ‘everything works out in the end’ type feeling” on tracks like “Paul Rudd” and “A Good Thing,” which is what ultimately led to Rudd’s recruitment for the latter track’s music video.

    “I met [Rudd] briefly in passing at a Taylor Swift concert and explained that there was a song on my upcoming album named after him, and he so generously gave me his email asking to hear it,” Claud said. “In the email I explained that ‘Paul Rudd’ and many other songs on the record are about me trying to imagine myself as a cool and confident person similar to the types of characters he plays, in contrast to the real-life shy and nervous person I often am. Filming this music video really pushed me out of my shell in a lot of ways, as did making this album. I hope you like Supermodels as much as Paul Rudd and I do!” Watch the music video below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Supermodels is the first release from Saddest Factory in 2023, and is the former CoSign’s follow-up to their 2021 debut, Super Monster. Now, with Supermodels out, Claud is gearing up to hit the road for “Part One” of their 2023 headlining tour, which will run through the end of October. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

    Supermodels Artwork:

    Claud Supermodels Paul Rudd A Good Thing video album single stream watch

    Supermodels Tracklist:
    01. Crumbs
    02. Dirt
    03. A Good Thing
    04. Every Fucking Time
    05. Wet
    06. Glass Wall
    07. It’s Not About You
    08. Paul Rudd
    09. The Moving On
    10. Climbing Trees
    11. Spare Tire
    12. All Over
    13. Screwdriver

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Slash and Demi Lovato song

Demi Lovato Releases Rock Version of 'Sorry Not Sorry' Featuring Slash: Stream

July 14, 2023

baroness new album stone

Baroness Unveil New Song "Beneath the Rose": Stream

July 14, 2023

Michael bolton spark of light track by track interview

Michael Bolton Breaks Down New Album Spark of Light Track by Track: Exclusive

July 14, 2023

andrew bird outside problems new album mo teef song video stream tour dates

Andrew Bird Announces New Album Outside Problems, Shares "Mo Teef": Stream

July 14, 2023

palehound eye on the bat track by track interview

Palehound Break Down New Album Eye on the Bat Track by Track: Exclusive

July 14, 2023

disclosure new album alchemy artwork tracklist release date

Disclosure Unveil New Album Alchemy: Stream

July 14, 2023

jungkook bts bighit latto seven

Jungkook of BTS Simmers on Summery "Seven" featuring Latto: Stream

July 14, 2023

A Savage Thanksgiving Prayer new song single tour dates stream watch video

Parquet Courts' A. Savage Unveils 2023 Tour Dates, Shares "Thanksgiving Prayer": Stream

July 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul Rudd Delivers Claud's Mail in Music Video for "A Good Thing": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter