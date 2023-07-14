Paul Rudd Delivers Claud’s Mail in Music Video for “A Good Thing”: Watch

Claud has dropped their sophomore studio album, Supermodels, via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. Coinciding with the release, they’ve also shared the music video for “A Good Thing” starring Paul Rudd. Watch the clip and listen to the full album below.

“Over the last couple months, I’ve revealed the more intimate parts of Supermodels, but now I’m really excited for everyone to hear the windows down radio up moments of my album,” Claud said in a press statement. They went on to explain that they wanted to capture an “anthemic, ‘everything works out in the end’ type feeling” on tracks like “Paul Rudd” and “A Good Thing,” which is what ultimately led to Rudd’s recruitment for the latter track’s music video.

“I met [Rudd] briefly in passing at a Taylor Swift concert and explained that there was a song on my upcoming album named after him, and he so generously gave me his email asking to hear it,” Claud said. “In the email I explained that ‘Paul Rudd’ and many other songs on the record are about me trying to imagine myself as a cool and confident person similar to the types of characters he plays, in contrast to the real-life shy and nervous person I often am. Filming this music video really pushed me out of my shell in a lot of ways, as did making this album. I hope you like Supermodels as much as Paul Rudd and I do!” Watch the music video below.

Supermodels is the first release from Saddest Factory in 2023, and is the former CoSign’s follow-up to their 2021 debut, Super Monster. Now, with Supermodels out, Claud is gearing up to hit the road for “Part One” of their 2023 headlining tour, which will run through the end of October. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

Supermodels Artwork:

Supermodels Tracklist:

01. Crumbs

02. Dirt

03. A Good Thing

04. Every Fucking Time

05. Wet

06. Glass Wall

07. It’s Not About You

08. Paul Rudd

09. The Moving On

10. Climbing Trees

11. Spare Tire

12. All Over

13. Screwdriver