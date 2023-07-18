Claudio Sanchez’s The Prize Fighter Inferno Announces First-Ever Tour

Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez has announced his first ever tour dates as The Prize Fighter Inferno.

“The Before They Bury Me Tour” spans 11 shows taking place in February and March 2024. The itinerary includes dates in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Chicago, and more.

A fan ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 19th, followed by a general ticket on-sale on Friday, July 21st.

Sanchez first launched the solo project in 2006 with the release of My Brother’s Blood Machine. Over the yers, he’s released several more records under the moniker, including the 2021 full-length The City Introvert.

“I’ve spent the last few months reacquainting myself with the early PFI material and I’m sparked with memories that glued triumphs to the tragedies, the spaces in-between, the highlight reel that many don’t get to see,” said Sanchez in a statement. “These intimate performances could inspire something, maybe even birth a whole new avenue of expression for me, and with that, I welcome the experience and hope the audience will too.”

In September, Coheed and Cambria will embark on the “Neverender: No World for a Waking Mind Tour” with support from Deafheaven. Tickets are available here.

The Prize Fighter Inferno 2024 Tour Dates:

02/17 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

02/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

02/20 – New York, NY @ Racket

02/21 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/23 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

02/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

02/27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

02/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent