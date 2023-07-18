Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Claudio Sanchez’s The Prize Fighter Inferno Announces First-Ever Tour

"The Before They Bury Me Tour" takes place in early 2024

Advertisement
Claudio Sanchez's The Prize Fighter Inferno
The Prize Fighter Inferno, photo by Joe Jukes
July 18, 2023 | 12:44pm ET

    Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez has announced his first ever tour dates as The Prize Fighter Inferno.

    “The Before They Bury Me Tour” spans 11 shows taking place in February and March 2024. The itinerary includes dates in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Chicago, and more.

    A fan ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 19th, followed by a general ticket on-sale on Friday, July 21st.

    Sanchez first launched the solo project in 2006 with the release of My Brother’s Blood Machine. Over the yers, he’s released several more records under the moniker, including the 2021 full-length The City Introvert.

    Related Video

    “I’ve spent the last few months reacquainting myself with the early PFI material and I’m sparked with memories that glued triumphs to the tragedies, the spaces in-between, the highlight reel that many don’t get to see,” said Sanchez in a statement. “These intimate performances could inspire something, maybe even birth a whole new avenue of expression for me, and with that, I welcome the experience and hope the audience will too.”

    In September, Coheed and Cambria will embark on the “Neverender: No World for a Waking Mind Tour” with support from Deafheaven. Tickets are available here.

    The Prize Fighter Inferno 2024 Tour Dates:
    02/17 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
    02/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
    02/20 – New York, NY @ Racket
    02/21 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    02/23 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter
    02/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    02/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
    02/27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    02/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
    03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
    03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

angel dust 2023 brand new soul

Angel Du$t Announce New Album and 2023 World Tour, Unveil Single "Space Jam": Stream

July 18, 2023

The Menzingers

The Menzingers Announce Tour with Cloud Nothings, Release New Song

July 18, 2023

YES 2023 tour

YES Announce 2023 US Tour

July 18, 2023

in this moment new album godmode

In This Moment Announce New Album and US Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Share "The Purge": Stream

July 18, 2023

squirrel flower tomorrows fire new album tour dats

Squirrel Flower Announces New Album Tomorrow's Fire, Tour Dates

July 18, 2023

Tangerine Dream

Tangerine Dream Announce North American Tour

July 17, 2023

alt-j an awesome wave anniversary new concert tour dates

alt-J Add New Dates to An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Tour

July 17, 2023

Mammoth WVH Nita Strauss tour

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour with Nita Strauss

July 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Claudio Sanchez's The Prize Fighter Inferno Announces First-Ever Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter