Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Code Orange Announce New Album, Unleash “Take Shape” Featuring Billy Corgan: Stream

The Above will arrive on September 29th

Advertisement
Code Orange Billy Corgan single
Code Orange (photo by Tim Saccenti) with Billy Corgan (photo by Paul Elledge)
July 19, 2023 | 9:13am ET

    Code Orange have announced a new album, The Above, set to arrive September 29th via Blue Grape Music. In advance of its release, the Pittsburgh band has unveiled the single “Take Shape” featuring Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

    The album marks Code Orange’s follow-up to 2020’s Underneath. The new album was self-produced by band members Jami Morgan and Eric “Shade” Balderose, with engineering by Steve Albini (Nirvana).

    “Take Shape” follows the singles “Grooming My Replacement” and “The Game”, which were released earlier this year. While Morgan handles lead vocals throughout the track, Corgan’s distinct voice can be heard around the 2:40 mark in the music video below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Max Moore (Vein.FM, Knocked Loose, Coheed and Cambria) co-directed the video along with Morgan, marking the singer’s directorial debut.

    “I have been working on the concept for this video, and others to come, for about a year and a half. I am so thankful to have been able to sit under the learning tree of Max Moore and our DP Eric Robbins,” Morgan said in a statement. “They allowed me to sit in on every minute of this process from hirings to scouting, all the way to final coloring. Being that deep was a revelation, and I have found a new love along the way. I couldn’t be prouder of the result.”

    In speaking about The Above as a whole, Morgan commented, “We wanted the album to be able to wash over you with melody, aggression, and joy, but it was of equal importance that the closer you look, the more you are rewarded. It was to feel rooted in the ‘analogue’ world, but with threads of digital reality binding things together.”

    He added, “We wanted the sound and even the recording process itself to reflect that edict, so we enlisted Steve Albini at Electrical Audio to get the most real and raw version of the band possible, even recording us all at once in a room together for the first time in our career.”

    Advertisement

    As of now, Code Orange are booked to play a handful of festivals in the coming months, including Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, and Riot Fest. Tickets to select shows are available here.

    The Above is available for pre-order here. Watch the video for “Take Shape” and see the album artwork and tracklist below.

    The Above Artwork:

    Code Orange, The Above

    The Above Tracklist:
    01. Never Far Apart
    02. Theatre of Cruelty
    03. Take Shape (feat. Billy Corgan)
    04. The Mask Oof Sanity Slips
    05. Mirror
    06. A Drone Opting Out of The Hive
    07. I Fly
    08. Splinter the Soul
    09. The Game
    10. Grooming My Replacement
    11. Snapshot
    12. Circle Through
    13. But a Dream…
    14. The Above

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the chemical brothers new album for that beautiful feeling electronic dance music news listen stream tracklist

The Chemical Brothers Announce New Album That Beautiful Feeling

July 19, 2023

dogstar Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees 2023 tour dates album everything turns around keanu reeves band single

Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce First Album in 20 Years, Tour Dates

July 19, 2023

Big Thief Vampire Empire new song single stream

Big Thief Release Studio Version of New Song "Vampire Empire": Stream

July 19, 2023

beabadoobee the way things go new song single stream watch video live 2023 tour dates

beabadoobee Finds Solace in the Passage of Time on New Song "the way things go": Stream

July 18, 2023

The Armed Everything's Glitter new song single stream watch music video David Bowie

The Armed Take Inspiration from David Bowie for New Song "Everything’s Glitter": Stream

July 18, 2023

harms way silent wolf stream

Harm's Way Announce New Album, Unleash Lead Single "Silent Wolf": Stream

July 18, 2023

Jason Aldean try that in a small town song video lynching site

Jason Aldean Stokes Violence with New Music Video Filmed at Lynching Site

July 18, 2023

angel dust 2023 brand new soul

Angel Du$t Announce New Album and 2023 World Tour, Unveil Single "Space Jam": Stream

July 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Code Orange Announce New Album, Unleash "Take Shape" Featuring Billy Corgan: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter