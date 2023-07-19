Code Orange have announced a new album, The Above, set to arrive September 29th via Blue Grape Music. In advance of its release, the Pittsburgh band has unveiled the single “Take Shape” featuring Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

The album marks Code Orange’s follow-up to 2020’s Underneath. The new album was self-produced by band members Jami Morgan and Eric “Shade” Balderose, with engineering by Steve Albini (Nirvana).

“Take Shape” follows the singles “Grooming My Replacement” and “The Game”, which were released earlier this year. While Morgan handles lead vocals throughout the track, Corgan’s distinct voice can be heard around the 2:40 mark in the music video below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Max Moore (Vein.FM, Knocked Loose, Coheed and Cambria) co-directed the video along with Morgan, marking the singer’s directorial debut.

“I have been working on the concept for this video, and others to come, for about a year and a half. I am so thankful to have been able to sit under the learning tree of Max Moore and our DP Eric Robbins,” Morgan said in a statement. “They allowed me to sit in on every minute of this process from hirings to scouting, all the way to final coloring. Being that deep was a revelation, and I have found a new love along the way. I couldn’t be prouder of the result.”

In speaking about The Above as a whole, Morgan commented, “We wanted the album to be able to wash over you with melody, aggression, and joy, but it was of equal importance that the closer you look, the more you are rewarded. It was to feel rooted in the ‘analogue’ world, but with threads of digital reality binding things together.”

He added, “We wanted the sound and even the recording process itself to reflect that edict, so we enlisted Steve Albini at Electrical Audio to get the most real and raw version of the band possible, even recording us all at once in a room together for the first time in our career.”

Advertisement

As of now, Code Orange are booked to play a handful of festivals in the coming months, including Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, and Riot Fest. Tickets to select shows are available here.

The Above is available for pre-order here. Watch the video for “Take Shape” and see the album artwork and tracklist below.

The Above Artwork:

The Above Tracklist:

01. Never Far Apart

02. Theatre of Cruelty

03. Take Shape (feat. Billy Corgan)

04. The Mask Oof Sanity Slips

05. Mirror

06. A Drone Opting Out of The Hive

07. I Fly

08. Splinter the Soul

09. The Game

10. Grooming My Replacement

11. Snapshot

12. Circle Through

13. But a Dream…

14. The Above