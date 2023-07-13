Converge Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Converge have added a run of Fall 2023 North American tour dates.

The outing will stick to the West Coast and kicks off September 29th in Los Angeles before wrapping up on October 8th in Pamona, California. Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, and Entry will provide support for the run, which includes a stop at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 6th (minus the support acts)

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates launched today (July 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales for the upcoming West Coast dates begin Friday (July 14th). You can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The West Coast jaunt is bookended by a set of European/UK tour dates in August and two additional East Coast shows with Botch and Cave In: November 17th in Boston, and November 18th in Sayerville, New Jersey.

Below you can see a full list of Converge’s 2023 tour dates, including the summer UK/European run. Get tickets to the North American shows here and the international gigs here.

Converge’s 2023 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Karlsruhe, DE @ P8

08/11 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz

08/12 – Bremen, DE @ Tivoli *

08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Prime Festival

08/14 – Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard

08/15 – Nürnberg, DE @ Hirsch

08/16 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

08/17 – Somerset, UK @ ArcTanGent

08/19 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

08/20 – Carhaix, FR @ Motocultor

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex *

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods *

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

10/04 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom *

10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Vets Hall *

10/08 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House *

11/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

11/18 – Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

* = with Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry

^ = with Botch, Cave In