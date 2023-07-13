Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Converge Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, and Entry will support select dates

Advertisement
converge 2023 tour
Converge, photo by Ben Kaye
July 13, 2023 | 12:41pm ET

    Converge have added a run of Fall 2023 North American tour dates.

    The outing will stick to the West Coast and kicks off September 29th in Los Angeles before wrapping up on October 8th in Pamona, California. Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, and Entry will provide support for the run, which includes a stop at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 6th (minus the support acts)

    A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates launched today (July 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales for the upcoming West Coast dates begin Friday (July 14th). You can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The West Coast jaunt is bookended by a set of European/UK tour dates in August and two additional East Coast shows with Botch and Cave In: November 17th in Boston, and November 18th in Sayerville, New Jersey.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    better lovers god made me an animal ep
     Editor's Pick
    Better Lovers (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die) Surprise Release Debut EP God Made Me an Animal: Stream

    Below you can see a full list of Converge’s 2023 tour dates, including the summer UK/European run. Get tickets to the North American shows here and the international gigs here.

    Converge’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/10 – Karlsruhe, DE @ P8
    08/11 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz
    08/12 – Bremen, DE @ Tivoli *
    08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Prime Festival
    08/14 – Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard
    08/15 – Nürnberg, DE @ Hirsch
    08/16 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
    08/17 – Somerset, UK @ ArcTanGent
    08/19 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
    08/20 – Carhaix, FR @ Motocultor
    09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex *
    09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods *
    10/02 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *
    10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *
    10/04 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom *
    10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Vets Hall *
    10/08 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House *
    11/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
    11/18 – Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

    * = with Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Entry
    ^ = with Botch, Cave In

    converge fall 2023 1

    converge fall 2023 2

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

A Savage Thanksgiving Prayer new song single tour dates stream watch video

Parquet Courts' A. Savage Unveils 2023 Tour Dates, Shares "Thanksgiving Prayer": Stream

July 13, 2023

modern english 2023 tour dates north america tickets new wave rock music news

Modern English Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

July 13, 2023

playboi carti antagonist tour fall 2023 how to buy tickets

How to Get Tickets to Playboi Carti's 2023 "Antagonist Tour"

July 12, 2023

carin leon tickets 2023 tour Colmillo de Leche presale onsale live dates buy seats how to

How to Get Tickets to Carin León's 2023 Tour

July 12, 2023

tesseract war of being stream

TesseracT Announce New Album War of Being, Unveil Title Track: Stream

July 12, 2023

playboi carti 2023 antagonist tour dates ken carson destroy lonely homixide gang

Playboi Carti Announces Fall 2023 Tour

July 12, 2023

ll cool j force live tour rock the bells the roots de la soul hip hop rap music news lineup rickets

LL Cool J Announces "The F.O.R.C.E. Live" Tour with The Roots, De La Soul, and More

July 12, 2023

laurel halo new album atlas 2023 tour belleville stream

Laurel Halo Announces New Album Atlas, 2023 Tour Dates

July 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Converge Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter