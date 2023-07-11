Corey Taylor Unleashes Heavy New Single “Post Traumatic Blues”: Stream

Corey Taylor has unveiled “Post Traumatic Blues” as the latest single from his upcoming album, CMF2, set for release September 15th via the Slipknot frontman’s own BMG imprint Decibel Cooper.

The new tune is on the heavier side of Taylor’s solo material, and should feel right at home for Slipknot fans. After a long instrumental intro, the singer attacks the verses with guttural vocals before launching into a melodic chorus.

“‘Post Traumatic Blues’ is my attempt to describe for people what it’s like to deal with PTSD,” remarked Taylor in a press release. “Sometimes it’s so hard for people to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness, that I wanted to try and build a bridge lyrically between the ones living with the disease and the ones who are trying to help them.”

The new track follows lead single “Beyond,” which was released in May and has cracked the Top 15 of rock radio. CMF2 will serve as the follow-up to Taylor’s debut solo album, CMFT, which arrived in 2020.

In support of the new album. Taylor will embark on a previously announced US tour. The outing kicks off August 25th in Denver, and runs through an October 7th appearance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. Tickets are available here.

Slipknot, meanwhile, will play two festivals in the coming days — Wisconsin’s Rock Fest on Friday (July 14th) and Ohio’s Inkcarceration on Sunday (July 16th) — as well as Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival on September 8th. Tickets for Slipknot’s shows can be purchased here.

Check out the lyric video for “Post Traumatic Blues” below.