Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album End of the Day, Tour Dates

Listen to the project's first three songs below

Advertisement
courtney barnett end of the day instrumental album 2023 tour
Courtney Barnett, photo by Pooneh Ghana
July 11, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Courtney Barnett has big plans for the rest of 2023. The Australia singer-songwriter has crafted a new instrumental album called End of the Day, out September 8th, as well as a brief North American tour in which she’ll perform one set of the new songs and one set of tracks from her back catalog.

    The music in End of the Day began as a group of compositions Barnett wrote with her longtime collaborator, Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa, for the score to Danny Cohen’s 2021 Barnett documentary Anonymous Club. A year later, however, the artist found herself coming back to the brief improvisations, and decided to turn them into something more cohesive. The resulting album comprises 17 tracks Barnett tweaked and re-recorded into one seamless work.

    An instrumental album already offers a change in artistry for Barnett, who became a critical darling in the 2010s for her brand of lyrical, almost spoken-word indie rock. Perhaps more importantly, however, is that End of the Day will be the last release on Milk! Records, the label the artist founded in 2012. Barnett went deep on her decision to shut down the label in a new interview with The Guardianchalking it up to the understandable difficulties of running a small business.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I’m still coming to terms with the end of it,” Barnett said. “But I’m letting go of that [guilt] feeling. It’s like that idea of looking after yourself so you can look after someone else. That reverse selfishness — you can’t love someone ‘til you love yourself — that kind of idea.”

    Below, you can stream “Start Somewhere,” “Life Balance,” and “First Slow,” the first three tracks from End of the Day. Pre-orders for the project are ongoing.

    Barnett and Mozgawa will take the new album on the road with a brief run of shows this fall. The tour includes stops in Brattleboro, Vermont, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, as well as two nights in New York City and Los Angeles. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, or find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    Barnett’s last album was 2021’s These Things Take Time, Take Timewhile last year she organized the compilation album Here and Therewhich benefitted reproductive rights organizations.

    Advertisement

    End of the Day Artwork:

    courtney barnett end of the day album artwork

    Courtney Barnett 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    10/11 — Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church
    10/12 — New York, NY @ National Sawdust
    10/13 — New York, NY @ National Sawdust
    10/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary First Unitarian Church
    10/15 — Washington, DC @ Atlantis
    11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge
    11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge
    04/04-08 – Puerto Aventuras, MX @ One Big Holiday
    06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Old Trafford ^
    06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park ^
    06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium ^
    07/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park Stadium ^

    ^ = w/ Foo Fighters

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dying fetus 2023

Dying Fetus Announce New Album and Fall 2023 US Tour, Unleash "Feast of Ashes": Stream

July 11, 2023

Meshuggah 2023 tour

Meshuggah Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

July 11, 2023

Porno for Pyros new music

Porno for Pyros Announce First Tour in 25 Years

July 11, 2023

slaughter beach dog new album crying laughing waving smiling north american tour

Slaughter Beach, Dog Announce New Album, Tour Dates

July 10, 2023

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode Announce 2024 Tour Dates

July 10, 2023

the eagles how to get tickets 2023 tour long goodbye classic rock music news pre sale

How to Get Tickets to The Eagles' 2023 Farewell Tour

July 9, 2023

lil uzi vert pink tape 2023 tour dates

Lil Uzi Vert Announces "Pink Tape Tour"

July 7, 2023

enhypen tickets fate world tour 2023 live dates onsale presale code stream how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN's 2023 Tour

July 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album End of the Day, Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter