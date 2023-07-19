Menu
Creed Are Reuniting for First Performances in More Than a Decade

The band will headline the Summer of '99 Cruise with 3 Doors Down, Fuel, Buckcherry, and more

Creed, photo by Chuck Brueckmann
July 19, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Creed are getting back together to headline the Summer of ’99 Cruise in 2024. They’ll be joined by fellow hit-making bands of the era, including 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Fuel, and more.

    It’s been more than a decade since Creed played a show, with their last gig taking place in December 2012 as they capped off their first reunion tour. The band had broken up in 2004, but got back together in 2009. They’ve been on hiatus ever since that final 2012 show.

    The Summer of ’99 Cruise will set sail aboard the Norwegian Pearl on April 18th from Miami, and travel to Nassau, Bahamas, before returning on April 22nd. Joining the aforementioned acts on the boat will be Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Nine Days, and Veruca Salt’s Louise Post. Radio personality Eddie Trunk and the stars of AXS TV’s The Power Hour (including Matt Pinfield) will serve as hosts of the cruise.

    Fans can sign up for the pre-sale at the cruise’s official website beginning now, with the actual pre-sale taking place July 25th-27th. A public on-sale will start on July 28th. The first 500 cabins booked will secure a photo opportunity with Creed.

    Creed — comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips — will perform two sets on the Norwegian Pearl’s Pool Deck stage during the cruise.

    In the years since Creed’s last show, Tremonti, Marshall, and Phillips have continued to release music and tour as Alter Bridge with singer Myles Kennedy.

    Meanwhile, Stapp has released a couple of solo albums, and briefly fronted the band Art of Anarchy. He also famously experienced a psychotic episode in 2014 but later got his life together after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

    In addition to the band performances, the cruise will feature a Q&A with Creed, activities with various musicians, and a “Y2K Countdown” theme party.

    See the full Summer of ’99 Cruise lineup in the poster below.

    Creed Summer of 99 Cruise Poster

