††† (Crosses) Release PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED EP: Stream

††† (Crosses), the duo featuring Deftones singer Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, have released a fresh, remixed version of their recent EP, PERMANENT.RADIANT.

The new release, titled PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED, is available to listen now via the players below. The collection features remixes from electronic mainstays such as Hudson Mohawke, Suicideyear, Machinedrum, and AWAY.

Crosses got their start in 2011 and released their self-titled debut album three years later. The duo made a splash in late 2021 by releasing their first bit of music in seven years with a surprise cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses.” After a couple of stand-alone singles, the duo released PERMANENT.RADIANT late last year.

Recently, Crosses were announced as part of the lineup for the inaugural Darker Waves festival, taking place November 18th in Huntington Beach, California, and also featuring New Order, Tears for Fears, and many more acts (tickets available here). As of now, the gig will mark Crosses’ first show in nine years.

Stream PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED via the Apple Music or Spotify player below.

PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED Artwork:

PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED Tracklist:

Sensation (Suicideyear Remix)

Vivien (AWAY Remix)

Cadavre Exquis (DJ Tony G and Ern “Dogg” Medina In a Daize Mix)

Day One (Machinedrum Remix)

Holier (Street Fever Remix)

Procession (Hudson Mohawke Remix)