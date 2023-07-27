Menu
cumgirl8 Lose Their Minds on New Single “cursed angel”: Stream

From their upcoming debut EP phantasea pharm

cumgirl8 cursed angel new single music listen stream indie pop electroclash electronic
cumgirl8, photo by Emmie America
July 27, 2023 | 10:29am ET

    cumgirl8 have shared the new single “cursed angel,” the latest sample of their upcoming debut EP phantasea pharmwhich drops August 18th via 4AD.

    Keeping in line with the provocateurs’ whimsical, retro tendencies, “cursed angel” is equal parts late-2000s electroclash, rollicking surf rock, and weirdo new wave. “I feel like I’m losing my mind,” goes the song’s refrain, as its woozy, slightly off-kilter production dares to elicit the same effect on you.

    But losing one’s mind isn’t necessarily a bad thing, the New York band explains in a press release: “‘cursed angel’ is about feeling like you’re slipping out of reality; it’s uncontrollable and sometimes you can’t contain it. If you don’t fight it, the outcome can be positive.“

    Stream “cursed angel” below.

    “cursed angel” follows cumgirl8’s previous singles “cicciolina” and “gothgirl1.” The latter track was co-written with Nick Launay, who’s also worked with Kate Bush, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and The Slits. The band also have a handful of tour dates coming up, which you can grab tickets to over at their website.

cumgirl8 Lose Their Minds on New Single "cursed angel": Stream

