Cyndi Lauper Shares New Single “Oh, Dolores”: Stream

Cyndi Lauper has shared her new track “Oh, Dolores,” made for the new Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach. Listen to it below.

The new single coincides with the series debut, in which Lauper makes a special guest appearance. “Oh, Dolores” sounds like it could’ve been a deep cut in her discography, blending exciting, scrappy punk with the bassy groove of new wave. Lyrically, the song serves as a foreboding message to the series’ main character: “Oh Dolores, you’ve come undone/ It happens every time, now isn’t it a crime?/ How they drag you down, Dolores,” Lauper sings.

The Horror of Dolores Roach is based on the hit Spotify fiction podcast of the same name, created and written by Aaron Mark. The first season focuses on Dolores, a woman who effectively starts her life over after having just been released from a 16-year prison sentence. A logline describes it as “a macabre urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest.”

The cast of the series adaptation includes Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman. All episodes of the first season are available for streaming on Prime Video now. Recently, Lauper collaborated with Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and more on the soundtrack to the comedy 80 for Brady.