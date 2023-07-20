Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cypress Hill Perform an Insane Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop

Advertisement
cypress hill tiny desk concert watch listen music hip hop rap music news
Cypress Hill (NPR)
Follow
July 20, 2023 | 2:19pm ET

    Cypress Hill recently paid a visit to the NPR offices for their long overdue Tiny Desk Concert, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

    The legendary hip-hop crew had the “stage” packed: Regular members B-Real, Sen Dog, and Eric Bobo all had their times to shine, bolstered by their backing band DJ Lord, Money Mark, Sam Koff, Reggie Pace, and John Hulley.

    As for their setlist, Cypress Hill dusted off some fan favorites from their early discography, going all the way back to their 1991 self-titled debut LP. “When the Shit Goes Down,” “Hand On the Pump,” “How I Could Just Kill a Man,” “(Rap) Superstar,” and “Insane in the Brain.”

    Related Video

    “We’re honored to be here ‘cause we know a lot of greats have done this show,” B-Real said between songs. “If you had asked us 30-some-odd years ago when we started: ‘Would we be in a situation like this?’ I think everyone would’ve said ‘hell no!’”

    Advertisement

    The rapper went on: “Fortunately, hip-hop culture and music and everything involved with it has evolved and like always, there’s a balance between great things and shitty things. This is just part of the cycle of hip-hop, but we embrace it because we love it. We’re glad to be celebrating it and still doing it on the level that we do.”

    And they say stoners are lazy. Watch Cypress Hill’s full Tiny Desk Concert below.

    Last year, Cypress Hill shared the documentary Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain, as well as the single “Crossroads.”

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Roof Collapse Morbid Angel show

Severe Storm Collapses Roof at Morbid Angel Show in Illinois, Killing One and Injuring Dozens

April 1, 2023

scott pilgrim anime voice cast Michael Cera Mary Elizabeth Winstead Aubrey Plaza Anna Kendrick Chris Evans Brie Larson

Scott Pilgrim Anime Series to Reunite Original Movie Cast

March 30, 2023

Slash

Guns N' Roses' Slash Launches New Horror Production Company

March 13, 2023

paul rudd son movie theater quoteworthy film actor news interview

Paul Rudd Let His Son Think He Just Worked at a Movie Theater for Years

February 10, 2023

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce New Double Album V, Share "Layla": Stream

February 2, 2023

gwen stefani japanese harajuku girls interview pop music love angel music baby

Gwen Stefani: “I'm Japanese”

January 10, 2023

ghost mary on a cross billboard

Ghost's Tobias Forge Promises "Good Change" and More Touring in 2023

January 6, 2023

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain cancer battle

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Quietly Battled Laryngeal Cancer a Couple Years Ago

December 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cypress Hill Perform an Insane Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter