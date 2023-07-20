Cypress Hill Perform an Insane Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Cypress Hill recently paid a visit to the NPR offices for their long overdue Tiny Desk Concert, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The legendary hip-hop crew had the “stage” packed: Regular members B-Real, Sen Dog, and Eric Bobo all had their times to shine, bolstered by their backing band DJ Lord, Money Mark, Sam Koff, Reggie Pace, and John Hulley.

As for their setlist, Cypress Hill dusted off some fan favorites from their early discography, going all the way back to their 1991 self-titled debut LP. “When the Shit Goes Down,” “Hand On the Pump,” “How I Could Just Kill a Man,” “(Rap) Superstar,” and “Insane in the Brain.”

“We’re honored to be here ‘cause we know a lot of greats have done this show,” B-Real said between songs. “If you had asked us 30-some-odd years ago when we started: ‘Would we be in a situation like this?’ I think everyone would’ve said ‘hell no!’”

The rapper went on: “Fortunately, hip-hop culture and music and everything involved with it has evolved and like always, there’s a balance between great things and shitty things. This is just part of the cycle of hip-hop, but we embrace it because we love it. We’re glad to be celebrating it and still doing it on the level that we do.”

And they say stoners are lazy. Watch Cypress Hill’s full Tiny Desk Concert below.

Last year, Cypress Hill shared the documentary Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain, as well as the single “Crossroads.”