Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes Baby Muggle

Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, are celebrating the birth of their first child

daniel radcliffe muggle child
Daniel Radcliffe, photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW
July 3, 2023 | 4:48pm ET

    Forgive him, but Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed a muggle into the world. The Harry Potter star confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he and his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, had their first child, a baby boy, back in April.

    “It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing,” Radcliffe said. “It’s a real privilege also to have this time with him,” he added, now that Season 4 of his TBS anthology series Miracle Workers is about to premiere. “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely.”

    To that end, Radcliffe said he’d likely be taking a step back from acting in the near future in order to spend time with his son. “It hasn’t really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year,” he said. “So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective — not more selective, I’ve always been selective, but I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years.”

    Related Video

    Still, fans can rest easy knowing he’ll never quit acting entirely. “I’ll never be stopping,” Radcliffe said. “I don’t think that’s good for me either.”

    Miracle Workers: End Times premieres July 10th on TBS. Last year, Radcliffe donned “Weird” Al Yankovic’s iconic curls for the musical comedian’s pseudo-biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Consequence
Current story

