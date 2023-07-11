Taking a cue from video games, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown have expanded their collaborative album, SCARING THE HOES, with a new four-track EP they’re calling DLC Pack. Stream the project via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Like the original album, Scaring the Hoes: DLC Pack was produced entirely by JPEGMAFIA. The opening track, “Guess What Bitch, We Back Hoe!” features uptempo, club-influenced production, while “Hermanos” features a gorgeous vocal sample that contrasts with the duo’s sharp flows, and “Tell Me Where to Go” is surprisingly laidback with a soul flip of its own.

Meanwhile, the final track, “No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No!,” features an epic choir sample that pairs nicely with chippy JPEGMAFIA punchlines like, “Bitch, I ain’t Baby Keem, my cousin ain’t gave me shit.”

To close out the song (and the EP), Brown gives a candid spoken word outro in which he admits, “Feelin’ like I’m captive, wanna get away/ Depressed when it’s sunny so I pray for rainy days.”

See where SCARING THE HOES landed on our Top 30 Albums of 2023 So Far list here. You can also catch JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown on their Summer 2023 tour; tickets are available here.

Scaring The Hoes: DLC Pack Artwork:

Scaring the Hoes: DLC Pack Tracklist:

01. Guess What Bitch, We Back Hoe!

02. Hermanos

03. Tell Me Where to Go

04. No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No!