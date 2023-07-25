Dave Chappelle Announces New Standup Tour Dates

Dave Chappelle has announced a new run of standup shows.

The veteran comedian will return to the road beginning in late August with a pair of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. From there, he’ll visit cities including Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago, and more.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 26th (use access code LEGEND), followed by a public on-sale on Thursday, July 27th via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Dave Chappelle 2023 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Ontario, ON @ Toyota Center

08/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/12 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/17 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

