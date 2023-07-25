Menu
Dave Chappelle Announces New Standup Tour Dates

Including shows in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Detroit, and more

Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle, photo via Netflix
July 25, 2023 | 9:20am ET

    Dave Chappelle has announced a new run of standup shows.

    The veteran comedian will return to the road beginning in late August with a pair of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. From there, he’ll visit cities including Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago, and more.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 26th (use access code LEGEND), followed by a public on-sale on Thursday, July 27th via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Dave Chappelle 2023 Tour Dates:

    08/02 – Ontario, ON @ Toyota Center
    08/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    09/12 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    09/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    09/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    09/17 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    09/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    09/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    10/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

    Listen to comedian David Gborie discuss the legacy of Old School on The Spark Parade

