Dave Chappelle Announces New Standup Tour Dates

Dave Chappelle has announced a new run of standup shows.
The veteran comedian will return to the road beginning in late August with a pair of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. From there, he’ll visit cities including Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago, and more.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 26th (use access code LEGEND), followed by a public on-sale on Thursday, July 27th via Ticketmaster.
Dave Chappelle 2023 Tour Dates:
08/02 – Ontario, ON @ Toyota Center
08/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/12 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
09/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/17 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
09/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
