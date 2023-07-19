<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

The relentless silliness of Todd Phillip’s smash hit comedy Old School is juxtaposed by the relatable everyman-style characters played by its breakout stars Will Ferrell and Vince Vaughn. It’s a delicate dance, one that comedian, actor, and podcaster David Gborie fell in love with, as he explains on this episode of The Spark Parade.

Gborie views Old School as the moment when comedic leads became less polished and more like normal people who just so happen to also be joke machines. As such, he considers it an era-defining film that set him on a comedy career path and helped him to believe he could make it in the industry.

“The part that stuck with me was, ‘I built Speaker City from the ground up, I can barely read!’ And I was like, at 17, ‘I didn’t even know that was a type of guy you could be… Maybe I’ll be alright out here,'” he explains. “It was a lot of what felt like a lot more regular guys. And I think that ushered in the whole Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen-type era with these kind of comedy anti-heroes. I think that was the beginning of that.

Listen to David Gborie chat about Old School and more in this episode of The Spark Parade. Please also take the time to like, review, and subscribe to The Spark Parade wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Also be sure to check Gborie’s podcasts My Momma Told Me and All Fantasy Everything, as well as his upcoming “The Aluminum Foil Tour,” and live MMTM dates. See his full schedule and ticketing info here.

