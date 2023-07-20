Menu
David Lee Roth Goes Full Samurai to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” in Latest Dance Clip: Watch

Diamond Dave's interpretive dance videos are only getting weirder

david lee roth samurai
David Lee Roth, via YouTube
July 20, 2023 | 4:26pm ET

    David Lee Roth has posted another interpretive dance video, and it’s as strange as ever.

    This time, DLR is donning samurai garb — sword and all — though it’s the song choice that delivers the punchline: Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

    The 30-second clip entitled “Inazuma..” is shot like a black-and-white silent movie and even looks to be sped up, like an old-time film reel. DLR swings his samurai sword and strikes various poses, as if he’s preparing to duel some invisible foe.

    All the while, Brian May’s guitar riffs from “We Will Rock You” obtusely soundtrack the charade. Truly bizarre, but once again, we can’t help but crack a smile at Diamond Dave being Diamond Dave. He would appear to be making the most out of his ostensible retirement.

    David Lee Roth dancing to Annie Lennox song
    Here’s David Lee Roth Randomly Dancing to Annie Lennox’s “Little Bird”: Watch

    Previously we reported on DLR dancing and waving color-guard flags to Annie Lennox’s “Little Bird.” More recently, he went viral for busting moves to Jamioroquai’s 1999 hit “Canned Heat” with the seemingly random Napoleon Dynamite reference “Vote for Pedro” emblazoned as a massive subtitle on the video.

    What will Roth dance to next? Below you can watch his samurai-themed Queen clip.

