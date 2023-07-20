David Lee Roth has posted another interpretive dance video, and it’s as strange as ever.

This time, DLR is donning samurai garb — sword and all — though it’s the song choice that delivers the punchline: Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

The 30-second clip entitled “Inazuma..” is shot like a black-and-white silent movie and even looks to be sped up, like an old-time film reel. DLR swings his samurai sword and strikes various poses, as if he’s preparing to duel some invisible foe.

All the while, Brian May’s guitar riffs from “We Will Rock You” obtusely soundtrack the charade. Truly bizarre, but once again, we can’t help but crack a smile at Diamond Dave being Diamond Dave. He would appear to be making the most out of his ostensible retirement.

Previously we reported on DLR dancing and waving color-guard flags to Annie Lennox’s “Little Bird.” More recently, he went viral for busting moves to Jamioroquai’s 1999 hit “Canned Heat” with the seemingly random Napoleon Dynamite reference “Vote for Pedro” emblazoned as a massive subtitle on the video.

What will Roth dance to next? Below you can watch his samurai-themed Queen clip.