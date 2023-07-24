David Letterman Surprises Shoppers by Bagging Groceries at Iowa Supermarket

David Letterman had some fun messing around with employees and customers while stocking and bagging groceries at the Hy-Vee supermarket in Grimes, Iowa this past weekend. According to the Des Moines Register, the retired late night host spent an hour at the store on Friday after flying in for the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race.

In a video clip shared on Sunday, Letterman goofs around in a few skits with a pair of employees named Caden Grimes and Elyse McIlhon as they organize soup cans, hang out near a giant gumball machine, and ignore a small mess on the floor. At one point, Letterman peels back the lid of a can of minestrone soup and drinks it straight up before getting on the loudspeaker and announcing to customers that celery was free “today and today only.”

Watch the video below.

“I spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis, and it was the last of the singular, independent-owned grocery stores and I loved it,” Letterman says in the video. “And if I can give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that — but I don’t have all day, of course.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Letterman co-owns the No. 45 race car driven by Christian Lundgaard through his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. Though Lundgaard was coming off his first IndyCar win at Honda Indy Toronto earlier this month, he took 20th place at Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey was spotted working a shift at a Waffle House in Alabama last week. There’s no word on Letterman’s next moonlighting gig, but Season 4 of his Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is available now. You can also catch up on old clips from his late night shows on YouTube, which includes his stint working a Taco Bell drive-through.