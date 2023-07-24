Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

David Letterman Surprises Shoppers by Bagging Groceries at Iowa Supermarket

He stopped by a Hy-Vee grocery store on Friday before his racing team competed in an IndyCar race

Advertisement
david letterman bags groceries hy-vee supermarket iowa
David Letterman, photo via Hy-Vee’s Facebook
Follow
July 24, 2023 | 11:49am ET

    David Letterman had some fun messing around with employees and customers while stocking and bagging groceries at the Hy-Vee supermarket in Grimes, Iowa this past weekend. According to the Des Moines Register, the retired late night host spent an hour at the store on Friday after flying in for the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race.

    In a video clip shared on Sunday, Letterman goofs around in a few skits with a pair of employees named Caden Grimes and Elyse McIlhon as they organize soup cans, hang out near a giant gumball machine, and ignore a small mess on the floor. At one point, Letterman peels back the lid of a can of minestrone soup and drinks it straight up before getting on the loudspeaker and announcing to customers that celery was free “today and today only.”

    Watch the video below.

    “I spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis, and it was the last of the singular, independent-owned grocery stores and I loved it,” Letterman says in the video. “And if I can give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that — but I don’t have all day, of course.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Letterman co-owns the No. 45 race car driven by Christian Lundgaard through his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. Though Lundgaard was coming off his first IndyCar win at Honda Indy Toronto earlier this month, he took 20th place at Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend.

    Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey was spotted working a shift at a Waffle House in Alabama last week. There’s no word on Letterman’s next moonlighting gig, but Season 4 of his Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is available now. You can also catch up on old clips from his late night shows on YouTube, which includes his stint working a Taco Bell drive-through.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Nick Cave new Bad Seeds album finishing

Nick Cave Confirms New Bad Seeds Album is Almost Finished

July 24, 2023

gen v trailer the boys college spinoff series exploding dick watch

New Trailer for The Boys Spinoff Gen V Features an Exploding Dick: Watch

July 24, 2023

mitski teases new album lead single indie rock music news

Mitski Teases New Album, Releasing Lead Single This Week

July 24, 2023

Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein Announces First Standup Tour of North America

July 24, 2023

ls dunes lego video

My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero: LEGO Is Demanding That L.S. Dunes Take Down Music Video

July 24, 2023

ethel cain 2023 tour dates north america ticket pre sale indie rock pop news

Ethel Cain Announces US Tour Dates

July 24, 2023

helmet 2023 tour

Helmet Announce Fall 2023 US Tour and New Album

July 24, 2023

Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee and James Murphy

James Murphy Guests on Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee's New Single "Los Angeles": Stream

July 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

David Letterman Surprises Shoppers by Bagging Groceries at Iowa Supermarket

Menu Shop Search Newsletter