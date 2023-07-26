Menu
Deafheaven Announce Fall 2023 US Tour and 10th Anniversary Sunbather Reissue

The 10th anniversary remastered/remixed edition of the seminal album drops November 17th

deafheaven sunbather anniversary
Deafheaven, photo by Nina Corcoran
July 26, 2023 | 10:18am ET

    Deafheaven are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their seminal album Sunbather with a remixed/remastered edition of the LP and a Fall 2023 US tour with Touché Amoré.

    The tour will follow Deafheaven’s trek supporting Coheed and Cambria. Dates for the headlining run kick off November 26th in Chicago and run through December 16th in Austin.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (July 27th) at 10 a.m. local time via Tickemaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales begin Friday (July 28th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also look for deals or purchase ticket to sold-out shows via StubHub,  where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Sunbather 10th Anniversary Remix/Remaster is set to drop on November 17th, shortly before the newly announced tour dates. Original producer Jack Shirley was tasked with enhancing the audio for the album’s seven tracks, which will be housed in a deluxe vinyl package featuring a gatefold jacket with gloss varnish details, sleeve designer Nick Steinhardt’s original typeface, and two printed inner sleeves with unseen album-era photography.

    As Heavy Consequence writer Jordan Blum pointed out in a recent 10th anniversary retrospective on Sunbather, the LP stands as a pivotal modern metal album, merging the blast beats and cathartic harsh vocals of black metal with shoegaze and dream pop. Any backlash from genre purists has washed away over the past decade, and the LP is now considered a stylistic masterpiece that pushed the boundaries of extreme metal.

    “Honestly, Sunbather gave us a career,” guitarist Kerry McCoy said via a press release. “Before then we were working jobs and had these grandiose dreams, but that was the record that turned us into a real band. Because of that record, we ended up meeting a lot of people around the world that changed our lives and set us on the path we’re on now.”

    Deafheaven Sunbather anniversary
    10 Years Ago, Deafheaven’s Sunbather Challenged the Boundaries of Metal

    You can pre-order Sunbather 10th Anniversary Remix/Remaster via Deathwish, Inc. Stream the remastered version of “Vertigo” and see Deafheaven’s full list of tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Sunbather Remix/Remaster Artwork:

    deafheaven sunbather remix

    Sunbather 10th Anniversary Remix/Remaster Tracklist:
    01. Dream House
    02. Irresistible
    03. Sunbather
    04. Please Remember
    05. Vertigo
    06. Windows
    07. The Pecan Tree

    Deafheaven’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/19 – Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent
    08/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Core Festival 2023
    08/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
    08/22 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight
    08/23 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
    08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    08/25 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
    09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^
    09/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ^
    09/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans ^
    09/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre ^
    09/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral ^
    09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
    09/16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^
    09/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^
    09/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater ^
    09/23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom ^
    09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center ^
    09/26 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise ^
    09/27 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma ^
    09/29 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane ^
    09/30 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre ^
    10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^
    10/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^
    10/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^
    10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2023
    10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^
    11/26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues #
    11/27 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall #
    11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA #
    11/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale #
    12/02 – Washington, DC @ Howard #
    12/03 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center #
    12/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency #
    12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo #
    12/13 – Denver, CO @ Summit #
    12/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s #

    ^ = supporting Coheed and Cambria
    # = w/ Touché Amoré

    deafheaven 2023 sunbather tour

Artists

