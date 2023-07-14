Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Demi Lovato Releases Rock Version of ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Featuring Slash: Stream

The track will appear on the pop star's upcoming album Revamped

Advertisement
Slash and Demi Lovato song
Slash photo by Antonio Marino Jr. / Demi Lovato photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DL
July 14, 2023 | 12:34pm ET

    Pop star Demi Lovato has released a rocked out version of her single “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring guitar icon Slash.

    “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)” is the latest track released from Lovato’s upcoming album, Revamped. The LP, due September 15th, will feature rock versions of her hit songs.

    The updated take on “Sorry Not Sorry” offers powerful new vocals and new production from Warren “Oak” Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells, and Alex Nice, turning the pop hit into a rock anthem. Slash contributes a fiery solo at the end of the song.

    Related Video

    “Slash is an iconic artist who I’ve been a fan of for years, it’s an absolute honor to have such a legend like him on the rock version of ‘Sorry not Sorry,'” Lovato said in a statement. “With Revamped, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

    The 10-track Revamped promises all new vocals and production, with Lovato reimagining some of her greatest songs with a fresh, rock edge. “The re-recorded music showcases Demi’s artistic growth and versatility, as she seamlessly evolves her songs from pop to rock while maintaining her signature powerhouse vocals,” a press release boasts. The set is currently available to pre-order and pre-save.

    Advertisement

    Demi Lovato she her they them pronouns exhausted
     Editor's Pick
    Demi Lovato on Re-Adopting She/Her Pronouns: Using Solely They/Them Was “Exhausting”

    Lovato previously performed rock versions of some of her hits on her 2022 “HOLY FVCK Tour,” which featured a band that included Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss. Since then, Strauss has rejoined Alice Cooper’s band and released her own solo music.

    Slash, meanwhile, will be out on the road with Guns N’ Roses for an extensive North American tour that begins in early August, and features support from Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, and more. Tickets are available here.

    Take a listen to Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version” featuring Slash below.

    Revamped Trailer:

    Revamped Artwork:

    Revamped Artwork:

    “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)” Artwork:

    "Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)" Artwork

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Claud Supermodels Paul Rudd A Good Thing video album single stream watch

Paul Rudd Delivers Claud's Mail in Music Video for "A Good Thing": Watch

July 14, 2023

baroness new album stone

Baroness Unveil New Song "Beneath the Rose": Stream

July 14, 2023

Michael bolton spark of light track by track interview

Michael Bolton Breaks Down New Album Spark of Light Track by Track: Exclusive

July 14, 2023

andrew bird outside problems new album mo teef song video stream tour dates

Andrew Bird Announces New Album Outside Problems, Shares "Mo Teef": Stream

July 14, 2023

palehound eye on the bat track by track interview

Palehound Break Down New Album Eye on the Bat Track by Track: Exclusive

July 14, 2023

disclosure new album alchemy artwork tracklist release date

Disclosure Unveil New Album Alchemy: Stream

July 14, 2023

jungkook bts bighit latto seven

Jungkook of BTS Simmers on Summery "Seven" featuring Latto: Stream

July 14, 2023

A Savage Thanksgiving Prayer new song single tour dates stream watch video

Parquet Courts' A. Savage Unveils 2023 Tour Dates, Shares "Thanksgiving Prayer": Stream

July 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Demi Lovato Releases Rock Version of 'Sorry Not Sorry' Featuring Slash: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter