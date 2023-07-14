Pop star Demi Lovato has released a rocked out version of her single “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring guitar icon Slash.

“Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)” is the latest track released from Lovato’s upcoming album, Revamped. The LP, due September 15th, will feature rock versions of her hit songs.

The updated take on “Sorry Not Sorry” offers powerful new vocals and new production from Warren “Oak” Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells, and Alex Nice, turning the pop hit into a rock anthem. Slash contributes a fiery solo at the end of the song.

“Slash is an iconic artist who I’ve been a fan of for years, it’s an absolute honor to have such a legend like him on the rock version of ‘Sorry not Sorry,'” Lovato said in a statement. “With Revamped, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

The 10-track Revamped promises all new vocals and production, with Lovato reimagining some of her greatest songs with a fresh, rock edge. “The re-recorded music showcases Demi’s artistic growth and versatility, as she seamlessly evolves her songs from pop to rock while maintaining her signature powerhouse vocals,” a press release boasts. The set is currently available to pre-order and pre-save.

Lovato previously performed rock versions of some of her hits on her 2022 “HOLY FVCK Tour,” which featured a band that included Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss. Since then, Strauss has rejoined Alice Cooper’s band and released her own solo music.

Slash, meanwhile, will be out on the road with Guns N’ Roses for an extensive North American tour that begins in early August, and features support from Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, and more. Tickets are available here.

