Denzel Curry Gets Grimy with New Single “Blood on My Nikez”: Stream

His first proper single of the year

July 20, 2023 | 2:52pm ET

    Denzel Curry is back with the new single “Blood on My Nikez,” his first track of 2023.

    With production handled by Mathaius Young, Dilip, Otxhello, and Ambezza, “Blood on My Nikez” marks a return to Curry’s darker side. Over an ominous instrumental, he raps about his rise to greatness — even if there were some casualties along the way. But he’s learned to keep his brutal tendencies under wraps: “Leave a trail full of dead crooks/ Opposite of snakes, you’re the type to make the feds look,” he raps, cleaning the “blood off my Nikes” to hide the evidence.

    The single arrives with an equally eerie music video to match, directed by Omar Jones. Watch it and stream the song below.

    While “Blood on My Nikez” is Curry’s first single of the year as the main artist, he did lend an assist to Armani White back in January for “GOATED.” His most recent album was last year’s Melt My Eyez See Your Futureand he’s set to headline Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina this September.

Denzel Curry Gets Grimy with New Single "Blood on My Nikez": Stream

