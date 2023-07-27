Menu
Denzel Curry Taps Juicy J for Full Version of “Blood on My Nikez”: Stream

The Three 6 Mafia veteran lends the Florida rapper an assist

denzel curry juicy j blood on my nikez
Denzel Curry (photo via YouTube) and Juicy J (photo by Edgar Daniel/VOTO)
July 27, 2023 | 7:58am ET

    Turns out the clip of “Blood on My Nikez” Denzel Curry shared last week wasn’t complete: today, the rapper has shared the full version of the single, featuring none other than Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J.

    Juicy J jumps into “Blood on My Nikez” like a refined elder statesman. While Curry dons sneakers, J modifies the refrain with the quip, “Let me wipe the blood off my Louis boots.” From there, the horrorcore icon examines the modern rap game, spitting, “2023 and you know these n***** don’t scrap no more/ I keep it 19 like I’m Leonardo DiCaprio.”

    “Blood on My Nikez” marks Curry’s first solo single of 2023. Earlier this year, he made an appearance on Armani White’s “GOATED,” while his last proper album was 2022’s Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Meanwhile, Juicy J last contributed to the 2021 F9: The Fast Saga soundtrack after dropping The Hustle Continues in 2020.

    Curry has a handful of tour dates coming up, including appearances at Fuji Rock, Hopscotch, and IYKYK Music Festival. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets to a show via here.

    Denzel Curry 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/28 — Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
    08/03 — Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
    09/08 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
    09/09 — Avondale, AZ @ IYKYK Music Festival
    09/12-13 — New York, NY @ Blue Note

