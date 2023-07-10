Depeche Mode Announce 2024 Tour Dates

Depeche Mode have mapped out a new run of UK and European tour dates taking place in early 2024.

The upcoming trek comes in continued support of the band’s latest album, Memento Mori, and includes shows in London, Manchester, Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Madrid, Cologne, and beyond.

You can find individual ticket links for Depeche Mode’s 2024 UK / European tour below or through Viagogo.

Depeche Mode are currently amid a run of summer shows in Europe (tickets are available here). Come September, they’ll embark on a lengthy North American arena tour (tickets are available here). Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below. Who knows, maybe you’ll see Olivia Rodrigo and her dad in attendance.

Read our review of Depeche Mode’s tour kick-off in Sacramento.

Depeche Mode 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico (Tix)

07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)

07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara (Tix)

07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion (Tix)

07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb (Tix)

07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională (Tix)

07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna (Tix)

07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport (Tix)

08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)

08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak (Tix)

08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto (Tix)

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena (Tix)

09/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

09/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (Tix)

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Tix)

10/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Tix)

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center (Tix)

10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (Tix)

10/12 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena (Tix)

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Tix)

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (Tix)

10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Tix)

10/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Tix)

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Tix)

10/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Tix)

10/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Tix)

11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell (Tix)

11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Tix)

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Tix)

11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Tix)

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Tix)

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Tix)

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena (Tix)

11/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place (Tix)

11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena (Tix)

11/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (Tix)

11/28 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center (Tix)

12/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (Tix)

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (Tix)

12/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (Tix)

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (Tix)

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Tix)

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Tix)

12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena (Tix)

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena (Tix)

01/22 — London, UK @ O2 Arena (Tix)

01/24 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

01/29 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (Tix)

01/31 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (Tix)

02/03 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena (Tix)

02/06 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)

02/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)

02/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)

02/13 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (Tix)

02/15 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (Tix)

02/17 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena (Tix)

02/22 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

02/24 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

02/27 — Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena (Tix)

02/29 — Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena (Tix)

03/03 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena (Tix)

03/05 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena (Tix)

03/07 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle (Tix)

03/12 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center (Tix)

03/14 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center (Tix)

03/16 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi (Tix)

03/19 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena (Tix)

03/21 — Bilbao, ES @ BEC (Tix)

03/23 — Torino, IT @ Pala Alpitour (Tix)

03/26 — Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome (Tix)

03/28 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum (Tix)

03/30 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum (Tix)

04/03 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)

04/05 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)

Photo Gallery: Depeche Mode in Sacramento, CA – March 24th, 2023 (Click to Expand)

