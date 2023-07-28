Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Descendents Singer Milo Aukerman Suffers Mild Heart Attack, Tour Dates Canceled

The legendary punk frontman is expected to make a full recovery from surgery

Advertisement
Descendents' Milo Aukerman heart attack
Descendents’ Milo Aukerman, photo by Raymond Ahner
July 28, 2023 | 2:30pm ET

    Descendents singer Milo Aukerman suffered a mild heart attack on Thursday night (July 27th). As a result, the legendary punk band canceled its summer UK/European tour, which was set to kick off tonight (July 28th) in Barcelona, Spain.

    “We are truly sorry, but we have to cancel the upcoming European shows,” the band wrote on its social pages. “Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last night. He’s doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again. Hope to see you soon.”

    The 60-year-old Aukerman joined Descendents in 1980, and subsequently recorded the group’s iconic debut album, Milo Goes to College. He has fronted the band ever since (albeit with a few hiatuses along the way), recording seven more full-length LPs.

    Advertisement

    As of now, Descendents are scheduled to resume touring August 12th in Portland, Oregon, with various headlining and festival dates mapped out in the US, Japan, and Australia through early November.

    We’d like to send our best wishes to Milo Aukerman for a speedy recovery. See Descendents’ statement via Instagram below, followed by a 2021 conversation in which Descendents’ Bill Stevenson and Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath discuss the impact of Milo Goes to College.

    Get Descendents Tickets Here

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

X Japan new song Angel

X Japan Premiere "Angel," First New Song in Eight Years: Stream

July 27, 2023

tom morello italian citizenship

Tom Morello Becomes Honorary Italian Citizen, Receives Key to Family's Ancestral Hometown: Watch

July 27, 2023

truck festival orchestra mosh

UK Festival Crowd Unleashes Mosh Pit During Orchestral Performance: Watch

July 27, 2023

Metallica Ride the Lightning Anniversary

Metallica Took a Quantum Leap on Ride the Lightning

July 27, 2023

mustaine metallica interview 2023

Dave Mustaine on Relationship with Onetime Metallica Bandmates: "We're Probably Better Off Now Than We've Been for a Long Time"

July 26, 2023

anti flag statement justin sane

Anti-Flag and Justin Sane Issue Statements Regarding Band's Breakup and Sexual Assault Allegations

July 26, 2023

deafheaven sunbather anniversary

Deafheaven Announce Fall 2023 US Tour and 10th Anniversary Sunbather Reissue

July 26, 2023

exodus fit autopsy 2023 tour

Exodus and Fit for an Autopsy Announce Fall 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

July 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Descendents Singer Milo Aukerman Suffers Mild Heart Attack, Tour Dates Canceled

Menu Shop Search Newsletter