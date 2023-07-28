Descendents Singer Milo Aukerman Suffers Mild Heart Attack, Tour Dates Canceled

Descendents singer Milo Aukerman suffered a mild heart attack on Thursday night (July 27th). As a result, the legendary punk band canceled its summer UK/European tour, which was set to kick off tonight (July 28th) in Barcelona, Spain.

“We are truly sorry, but we have to cancel the upcoming European shows,” the band wrote on its social pages. “Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last night. He’s doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again. Hope to see you soon.”

The 60-year-old Aukerman joined Descendents in 1980, and subsequently recorded the group’s iconic debut album, Milo Goes to College. He has fronted the band ever since (albeit with a few hiatuses along the way), recording seven more full-length LPs.

Advertisement

As of now, Descendents are scheduled to resume touring August 12th in Portland, Oregon, with various headlining and festival dates mapped out in the US, Japan, and Australia through early November.

We’d like to send our best wishes to Milo Aukerman for a speedy recovery. See Descendents’ statement via Instagram below, followed by a 2021 conversation in which Descendents’ Bill Stevenson and Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath discuss the impact of Milo Goes to College.

Get Descendents Tickets Here