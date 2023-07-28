Dexys Announce First North American Tour in 40 Years

Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) have mapped out their first North American tour in 40 years.
Beginning in October, the UK pop rock band will embark on a 14-date jaunt that includes visits to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and beyond.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 2nd via Ticketmaster.
The tour comes in support of Dexys’ first new album of original material in over a decade, The Feminine Divine, which is out today (July 28th). Beyond the North American shows, Dexys will tour the UK and Europe beginning in September.
Dexys’ current lineup consists of Kevin Rowland, Jim Patterson, Sean Read, and Michael Timothy.
Dexys 2023 Tour Dates:
09/05 – York, UK @ York Barbican
09/07 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
09/08 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
09/10 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall, Newcastle
09/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Main Auditorium, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
09/13 – Cardiff, UK @ St David’s Hall
09/14 – Ipswich, UK @ Ipswich Regent Theatre
09/16 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wolverhampton Civic Hall
09/17 – Southend On Sea, UK @ Southend Cliffs Pavilion
09/19 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
09/20 – London, UK @ London Palladium
09/22 – Bath, UK @ Bath Forum (early show)
09/22 – Bath, UK @ Bath Forum (late show)
09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
10/01 – Borgerhout, BE @ DE ROMA
10/02 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
10/04 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast – Theater
10/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
10/07 – Uppsala, SE @ Katalin
10/10 – Lillehammer, NO @ Maihaugsalen
10/12 – Dortmund, DE @ Konzerthaus Dortmund, Stadtfoyer
10/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin
10/15 – Dudelange, LU @ Kulturzentrum Opderschmelz
10/16 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
10/18 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barceló
10/20 – Estoril, PT @ Casino Estoril
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
10/29 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
11/02 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/10 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
11/11 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre
11/13 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall
11/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
11/15 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre