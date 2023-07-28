Menu
Dexys Announce First North American Tour in 40 Years

The 14-date outing kicks off in October

Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners)
Dexys, photo by Sandra Vijandi
July 28, 2023 | 2:14pm ET

    Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) have mapped out their first North American tour in 40 years.

    Beginning in October, the UK pop rock band will embark on a 14-date jaunt that includes visits to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and beyond.

    Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 2nd via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The tour comes in support of Dexys’ first new album of original material in over a decade, The Feminine Divine, which is out today (July 28th). Beyond the North American shows, Dexys will tour the UK and Europe beginning in September.

    Dexys’ current lineup consists of Kevin Rowland, Jim Patterson, Sean Read, and Michael Timothy.

    Dexys 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/05 – York, UK @ York Barbican
    09/07 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
    09/08 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
    09/10 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall, Newcastle
    09/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Main Auditorium, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
    09/13 – Cardiff, UK @ St David’s Hall
    09/14 – Ipswich, UK @ Ipswich Regent Theatre
    09/16 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wolverhampton Civic Hall
    09/17 – Southend On Sea, UK @ Southend Cliffs Pavilion
    09/19 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
    09/20 – London, UK @ London Palladium
    09/22 – Bath, UK @ Bath Forum (early show)
    09/22 – Bath, UK @ Bath Forum (late show)
    09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    10/01 – Borgerhout, BE @ DE ROMA
    10/02 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
    10/04 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast – Theater
    10/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
    10/07 – Uppsala, SE @ Katalin
    10/10 – Lillehammer, NO @ Maihaugsalen
    10/12 – Dortmund, DE @ Konzerthaus Dortmund, Stadtfoyer
    10/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin
    10/15 – Dudelange, LU @ Kulturzentrum Opderschmelz
    10/16 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    10/18 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barceló
    10/20 – Estoril, PT @ Casino Estoril
    10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
    10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
    10/29 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
    10/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    11/02 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    11/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
    11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    11/10 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
    11/11 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre
    11/13 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall
    11/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    11/15 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

