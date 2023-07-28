Dexys Announce First North American Tour in 40 Years

Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) have mapped out their first North American tour in 40 years.

Beginning in October, the UK pop rock band will embark on a 14-date jaunt that includes visits to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and beyond.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 2nd via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The tour comes in support of Dexys’ first new album of original material in over a decade, The Feminine Divine, which is out today (July 28th). Beyond the North American shows, Dexys will tour the UK and Europe beginning in September.

Dexys’ current lineup consists of Kevin Rowland, Jim Patterson, Sean Read, and Michael Timothy.

Dexys 2023 Tour Dates:

09/05 – York, UK @ York Barbican

09/07 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

09/08 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall

09/10 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall, Newcastle

09/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Main Auditorium, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

09/13 – Cardiff, UK @ St David’s Hall

09/14 – Ipswich, UK @ Ipswich Regent Theatre

09/16 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wolverhampton Civic Hall

09/17 – Southend On Sea, UK @ Southend Cliffs Pavilion

09/19 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

09/20 – London, UK @ London Palladium

09/22 – Bath, UK @ Bath Forum (early show)

09/22 – Bath, UK @ Bath Forum (late show)

09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

10/01 – Borgerhout, BE @ DE ROMA

10/02 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

10/04 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast – Theater

10/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

10/07 – Uppsala, SE @ Katalin

10/10 – Lillehammer, NO @ Maihaugsalen

10/12 – Dortmund, DE @ Konzerthaus Dortmund, Stadtfoyer

10/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin

10/15 – Dudelange, LU @ Kulturzentrum Opderschmelz

10/16 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

10/18 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barceló

10/20 – Estoril, PT @ Casino Estoril

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

10/29 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

11/02 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/10 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

11/11 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre

11/13 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

11/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

11/15 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Advertisement