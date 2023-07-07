Dirty Honey Return with New Song “Won’t Take Me Alive”: Stream

Hard rockers Dirty Honey have shared their new single “Won’t Take Me Alive,” the first single off their forthcoming album, Can’t Find the Breaks.

The track premiered last month as part of TNT’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage and is now receiving a formal release across digital platforms. It’s structured around a lanky, strutting guitar riff, over which singer Marc LaBelle’s howls and coos with the utmost hubris.

“The best riff I’d heard in the last decade,” enthused LaBelle of guitarist John Notto’s striking axework. “The song is full of sex and swagger, but it’s still got the heaviness and the fun that Dirty Honey’s all about.”

Added Notto: “‘Won’t Take Me Alive’ was an instrumental idea I demoed on bass, drums, and guitar at my home studio. I brought it to the band, we wrote a new chorus, and it was basically finished that quickly. [Producer] Nick [DiDia] rented some vintage amps and really helped me get the raunchy sound and attitude I wanted for the riff.”

Dirty Honey are currently prepping their sophomore album for an expected fall release. In the meantime, the band is currently wrapping up a European tour and has a North American trek kicking off later this summer, including dates supporting Guns N’ Roses. You can pick up tickets to Dirty Honey’s upcoming gigs here.

Below you can stream Dirty Honey’s new song “Won’t Take Me Alive” and revisit our conversation with singer Marc LaBelle about the time he accidentally met Axl Rose.