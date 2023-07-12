Disclosure Announce New Album Alchemy Dropping on Friday

Disclosure have announced they are releasing a new album, Alchemy, this Friday, July 14th. It marks brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence’s first project to be independently released via their own AWAL imprint, Apollo Records, after leaving Capitol Records.

Work on the album began last year when Howard started outlining sketches in Los Angeles with friends and collaborators Max Margolis and DonnyBravo before sending the demos over to Guy, who was still in London. After Guy took his own crack at writing sketches, they met up in London to finish up the album.

“There was this combination of deep heartbreak and sadness, but also deep admiration and appreciation,” Howard said in a statement about the album’s title, which refers to their state of mind going into making the record. “Let’s turn this horrible feeling into something beautiful. The whole idea was to channel pain into beauty — which, in hindsight, is always the aim.”

Guy added, “This record is a celebration of us feeling liberated right now. We’re no longer signed to a major record label. We’re not going to tour this record. We can do whatever we like and be super creative.”

It’s worth noting that Howard dropped out of their Australian tour last year to “take some time to look after myself.” Thankfully, he seems to be in a much better place.

Disclosure’s last full-length was their 2020 album ENERGY. It was followed by 2021’s Never Enough EP and a pair of singles released last year: “Waterfall” with RAYE and the Zedd collaboration “You’ve Got to Let Go If You Want to Be Free.”

Alchemy Artwork:

Alchemy Tracklist:

01. Looking for Love

02. Simply Won’t Do

03. Higher Than Ever Before

04. A Little Bit

05. Go the Distance

06. Someday…

07. We Were in Love

08. Sun Showers

09. Purify

10. Brown Eyes

11. Talk on the Phone