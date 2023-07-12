Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Disclosure Announce New Album Alchemy Dropping on Friday

Marking the duo's first project to be independently released via their own Apollo Records

Advertisement
disclosure new album alchemy artwork tracklist release date
Disclosure, photo by Rafski Wojnowski
Follow
July 12, 2023 | 4:08pm ET

    Disclosure have announced they are releasing a new album, Alchemy, this Friday, July 14th. It marks brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence’s first project to be independently released via their own AWAL imprint, Apollo Records, after leaving Capitol Records.

    Work on the album began last year when Howard started outlining sketches in Los Angeles with friends and collaborators Max Margolis and DonnyBravo before sending the demos over to Guy, who was still in London. After Guy took his own crack at writing sketches, they met up in London to finish up the album.

    “There was this combination of deep heartbreak and sadness, but also deep admiration and appreciation,” Howard said in a statement about the album’s title, which refers to their state of mind going into making the record. “Let’s turn this horrible feeling into something beautiful. The whole idea was to channel pain into beauty — which, in hindsight, is always the aim.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Guy added, “This record is a celebration of us feeling liberated right now. We’re no longer signed to a major record label. We’re not going to tour this record. We can do whatever we like and be super creative.”

    It’s worth noting that Howard dropped out of their Australian tour last year to “take some time to look after myself.” Thankfully, he seems to be in a much better place.

    Disclosure’s last full-length was their 2020 album ENERGY. It was followed by 2021’s Never Enough EP and a pair of singles released last year: “Waterfall” with RAYE and the Zedd collaboration “You’ve Got to Let Go If You Want to Be Free.”

    Alchemy Artwork:

    disclosure new album alchemy artwork

    Alchemy Tracklist:
    01. Looking for Love
    02. Simply Won’t Do
    03. Higher Than Ever Before
    04. A Little Bit
    05. Go the Distance
    06. Someday…
    07. We Were in Love
    08. Sun Showers
    09. Purify
    10. Brown Eyes
    11. Talk on the Phone

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

bts beyond the story book memoir fan chant amazon bestseller

Fan Chant: Some Thoughts on Best-Selling Authors BTS

July 12, 2023

belle and sebastian the boy with the arab strap 25th anniversary edition artwork tracklist pre order

Belle and Sebastian Announce The Boy with the Arab Strap 25th Anniversary Edition

July 12, 2023

Paramore Beyoncé I Miss You Houston Hayley Williams cover watch stream

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Covers Beyoncé’s “I Miss You” in Houston: Watch

July 12, 2023

Janelle Monáe the age of pleasure podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Janelle Monáe on The Age of Pleasure and Upcoming Role in A24’s De La Resistance

July 12, 2023

Type O Negative Johnny Kelly Peter Steele passing

Type O Negative's Johnny Kelly Reflects on Losing Peter Steele: It Was "Devastating"

July 12, 2023

thee sacred souls bonnaroo 2023 the what podcast interview

Thee Sacred Souls from the Farm at Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

July 12, 2023

Morgan Kibby GaHee Park Tipsy Lovers spark parade interview podcast

Morgan Kibby on the Delicate Intimacy of Gahee Park's "Tipsy Lovers": The Spark Parade

July 12, 2023

ONE Musicfest 2023 lineup kendrick lamar janet jackson megan thee stallion atlanta hip-hop r&b festival

ONE Musicfest 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, and Megan Thee Stallion Lead Lineup

July 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Disclosure Announce New Album Alchemy Dropping on Friday

Menu Shop Search Newsletter