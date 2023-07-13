Even Disney’s CEO thinks the output of Marvel and Star Wars content is getting a little egregious. Bob Iger told CNBC Thursday (July 13th) that the company is slowing down in terms of making movies and TV series for its Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm franchises, partially in response to underwhelming recent performances at the box office.

“You pull back not just to focus, but also as part of our cost containment initiative. Spending less on what we make, and making less,” Iger said, adding that the company would be prioritizing bringing better content and more subscribers to Disney+.

Just earlier this year, Disney laid off 7,000 employees company-wide — including 75 positions at Pixar — as part of their plan to cut $5.5 billion. “You pull back not just to focus, but also as part of our cost containment initiative,” Iger added. “Spending less on what we make, and making less.”

That desire to make “less” content comes after some box office woes: In addition to 2022’s Toy Story spin-off film Lightyear barely making its budget back, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania saw the franchise’s sharpest-ever decline in ticket sales from its opening weekend to second weekend, while Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was also a box office letdown despite its holiday weekend release.

Iger added that he “won’t rule out” Disney licensing content to other streaming platforms, even with Disney+’s plan to combine into a “one-app experience” with Hulu later this year. (He made a very similar statement back in February, about the possibility of Disney selling its stake in Hulu.)

But even though the Lucasfilm and Marvel franchises are seeing some decline in viewership, that doesn’t mean they aren’t still somewhat lucrative for Disney: In April, Lucasfilm announced three new Star Wars movies on the docket, with at least one seeing Daisy Ridley reprise her role as Rey. And given the critical and commercial success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it’s safe to assume the MCU will proceed with the third installment in that trilogy as planned.