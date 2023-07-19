Menu
Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar Announce First Album in 20 Years, Tour Dates

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Tree drops on October 6th

Dogstar, photo by Brian Bowen Smith
July 19, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Dogstar, the rekindled rock trio featuring actor-bassist Keanu Reeves, have revealed details on their first album in over over 20 years, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, along with an accompanying 2023 tour and the project’s first single, “Everything Turns Around.”

    The 12-track LP marks the band’s first full-length since 2000’s Happy Ending, and solidifies the recent reunion between Reeves, guitarist-vocalist Bret Domrose, and drummer Rob Mailhouse that kicked off in May with a performance at Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival. The appearance hosted the live debuts of nearly every song from the new collection, and the group affirmed in a statement that the concert experience has been a major driving force for them, saying, “When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live.”

    Fittingly, the album will be preceded by the “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour,” which spans over 25 dates across North America and Japan from late summer to the end of 2023. The trek launches in Hermosa Beach, California and hits Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, and more as well as three shows in Japan in September. They wrap at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on December 20th.

    A Live Nation pre-sale for Dogstar’s 2023 tour begins Thursday, July 20th (using access code LEGEND), with a public on-sale following on Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster. Once general on-sale begins, check for seats and deals here.

    Meanwhile, the band provided their first new offering in over two decades with their self-described “fun, summer” single, “Everything Turns Around.” They shared, “It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.” Watch a sampling of their upcoming on-stage heroics in the “Everything Turns Around” music video below.

    Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees arrives on October 6th via Dogstar’s own label, Dillon Street Records, with distribution by ADA. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    To coincide with today’s announcement, Dogstar spoke to Kyle Meredith With… about the impetus for their reunion and making a new album.

    Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Artwork:

    Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tracklist:
    01. Blonde
    02. How the Story Ends
    03. Everything Turns Around
    04. Overhang
    05. Dillon Street
    06. Lily
    07. Lust
    08. Glimmer
    09. Sunrise
    10. Sleep
    11. Upside
    12. Breach

    Dogstar 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/10 – Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke
    08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    08/17 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
    08/18 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
    08/19 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
    08/22 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre
    08/23 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre
    08/24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
    08/26 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
    08/27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
    08/28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    09/05 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba
    09/06 – Yokohama, JP @ KT Zepp
    09/07 – Yokohama, JP @ KT Zepp
    11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
    12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall
    12/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
    12/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    12/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
    12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    12/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    12/15 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
    12/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    12/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    12/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
    12/20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

