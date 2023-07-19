Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar Announce First Album in 20 Years, Tour Dates

Dogstar, the rekindled rock trio featuring actor-bassist Keanu Reeves, have revealed details on their first album in over over 20 years, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, along with an accompanying 2023 tour and the project’s first single, “Everything Turns Around.”
The 12-track LP marks the band’s first full-length since 2000’s Happy Ending, and solidifies the recent reunion between Reeves, guitarist-vocalist Bret Domrose, and drummer Rob Mailhouse that kicked off in May with a performance at Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival. The appearance hosted the live debuts of nearly every song from the new collection, and the group affirmed in a statement that the concert experience has been a major driving force for them, saying, “When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live.”
Fittingly, the album will be preceded by the “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour,” which spans over 25 dates across North America and Japan from late summer to the end of 2023. The trek launches in Hermosa Beach, California and hits Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, and more as well as three shows in Japan in September. They wrap at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on December 20th.
A Live Nation pre-sale for Dogstar’s 2023 tour begins Thursday, July 20th (using access code LEGEND), with a public on-sale following on Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster. Once general on-sale begins, check for seats and deals here.
Meanwhile, the band provided their first new offering in over two decades with their self-described “fun, summer” single, “Everything Turns Around.” They shared, “It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.” Watch a sampling of their upcoming on-stage heroics in the “Everything Turns Around” music video below.
Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees arrives on October 6th via Dogstar’s own label, Dillon Street Records, with distribution by ADA. Pre-orders are ongoing.
To coincide with today’s announcement, Dogstar spoke to Kyle Meredith With… about the impetus for their reunion and making a new album.
Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Artwork:
Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tracklist:
01. Blonde
02. How the Story Ends
03. Everything Turns Around
04. Overhang
05. Dillon Street
06. Lily
07. Lust
08. Glimmer
09. Sunrise
10. Sleep
11. Upside
12. Breach
Dogstar 2023 Tour Dates:
08/10 – Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke
08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
08/17 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
08/18 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
08/19 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
08/22 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre
08/23 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre
08/24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
08/26 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
08/27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
08/28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
09/05 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba
09/06 – Yokohama, JP @ KT Zepp
09/07 – Yokohama, JP @ KT Zepp
11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall
12/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
12/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
12/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
12/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
12/15 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
12/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
12/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
12/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
12/20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl