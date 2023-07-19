Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar Announce First Album in 20 Years, Tour Dates

Dogstar, the rekindled rock trio featuring actor-bassist Keanu Reeves, have revealed details on their first album in over over 20 years, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, along with an accompanying 2023 tour and the project’s first single, “Everything Turns Around.”

The 12-track LP marks the band’s first full-length since 2000’s Happy Ending, and solidifies the recent reunion between Reeves, guitarist-vocalist Bret Domrose, and drummer Rob Mailhouse that kicked off in May with a performance at Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival. The appearance hosted the live debuts of nearly every song from the new collection, and the group affirmed in a statement that the concert experience has been a major driving force for them, saying, “When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live.”

Fittingly, the album will be preceded by the “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour,” which spans over 25 dates across North America and Japan from late summer to the end of 2023. The trek launches in Hermosa Beach, California and hits Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, and more as well as three shows in Japan in September. They wrap at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on December 20th.

A Live Nation pre-sale for Dogstar’s 2023 tour begins Thursday, July 20th (using access code LEGEND), with a public on-sale following on Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster. Once general on-sale begins, check for seats and deals here.

Meanwhile, the band provided their first new offering in over two decades with their self-described “fun, summer” single, “Everything Turns Around.” They shared, “It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.” Watch a sampling of their upcoming on-stage heroics in the “Everything Turns Around” music video below.

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees arrives on October 6th via Dogstar’s own label, Dillon Street Records, with distribution by ADA. Pre-orders are ongoing.

To coincide with today’s announcement, Dogstar spoke to Kyle Meredith With… about the impetus for their reunion and making a new album.

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Artwork:

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tracklist:

01. Blonde

02. How the Story Ends

03. Everything Turns Around

04. Overhang

05. Dillon Street

06. Lily

07. Lust

08. Glimmer

09. Sunrise

10. Sleep

11. Upside

12. Breach

Dogstar 2023 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke

08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

08/17 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

08/18 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

08/19 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

08/22 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

08/23 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre

08/24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

08/26 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

08/27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

08/28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/05 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba

09/06 – Yokohama, JP @ KT Zepp

09/07 – Yokohama, JP @ KT Zepp

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall

12/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

12/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

12/15 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

12/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

12/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

12/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

12/20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl