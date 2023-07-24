Doja Cat Refuses to Tell “Creepy” Fans She Loves Them: “Get a Job”

Doja Cat has lamented about stardom and fanship before, but it reached a new level over the weekend when she urged some particularly vehement fans to “get a job” instead of pursuing a “creepy” parasocial relationship with her.

Taylor Swift has her Swifties, Nicki Minaj has her Barbz — Doja, however, isn’t interested in forging any sort of intimacy by giving her fans a nickname. Some of them have adopted “Kittenz,” but the rapper-singer shot down that idea: “My fans don’t name themselves shit,” she wrote in a since-deleted post on her Threads account recently (via TMZ). “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz,’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

For those who’ve worked some variation of “kitten” into their stan account username, this news raised a bit of a predicament. When one fan using the moniker “thekittenzweb” asked Doja what to change their screen name to instead, she responded: “just delete the account and rethink everything it’s never too late.” To another fan with the username “amalazandiledlamini,” Doja replied: “you making my government name ur sn is creepy as fuck.”

Some fans tried reasoning with Doja, saying that they just want their love to be reciprocated. “I don’t [love you] though cuz I don’t even know yall,” she said. Others got a little more confrontational: “you’d be NOTHING without us,” one argued, to whom Doja quipped back: “nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother bitch you sound like a crazy person.”

Sure, Doja likes to stir the internet pot every now and again, but she’s made some points here. From incessant concern over celebrities’ dating lives to seemingly endless object-throwing at performers, news coming out of the stan universe as of late is even more creepy and outrageous than usual. See screenshots of her posts below.

Doja Cat recently announced 2023 tour dates, which you can find tickets for here. She also aired some grievances about living in the spotlight on her newest single “Attention.”

