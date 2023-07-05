Don’t expect to see an AI hologram of Dolly Parton performing live once she’s gone. In a recent press conference, the country legend (via The Independent) said she has no desire to leave her “soul” behind.

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” Parton said. “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.”

She continued, “I think with some of this stuff I’ll be grounded here for ever… I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here.” According to The Independent, Parton also quipped that “everything” about her — including “any intelligence” — was artificial anyway.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last year, ABBA launched their “ABBA Voyage” London residency (grab tickets here) featuring the (very much alive) Swedish pop icons in hologram form as they looked in 1979. The show is currently in development to expand worldwide. Meanwhile, the late Whitney Houston was projected on stage as part of a posthumous hologram tour called “An Evening with Whitney” from 2020 to early 2023.

During the press conference, Parton also discussed her upcoming album, Rockstar, which she had hoped would feature a collaboration with Mick Jagger. However, they were unable to sync up their calendars to schedule studio time.

“I wanted him to sing on ‘Satisfaction’ but he wanted something new and different,” she explained. “We kept looking for the right song and he was doing an album in LA, and he did some stuff in Nashville, and I kept missing him everywhere.”

Advertisement

Rockstar is out on November 17th; pre-orders are ongoing. Thus far, we’ve heard the lead single, “World on Fire,” “Bygones” featuring Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, and a cover of Heart’s “Magic Man” with Ann Wilson herself. Spanning 30 tracks, the album features nine original songs — including a collaboration with Stevie Nicks — as well as covers of “Let It Be” (featuring Paul and Ringo!), “Heart of Glass” (with Debbie Harry!), and “Stairway to Heaven” (with Lizzo and her flute!).