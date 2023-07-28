Menu
Donald and Stephen Glover to Write Lando Series at Disney+

Replacing Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien

Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story (Lucasfilm)
July 28, 2023

    Donald Glover and his brother Stephen are taking over writing duties for Lucasfilm’s Lando series at Disney+, as first reported by Above the Line and confirmed by Variety.

    The Lando Calrissian limited series was announced back in December 2020 as part of Disney Investor Day, with Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien attached to the project. Billy Dee Wiliams originally played the beloved Star Wars character in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi before Donald Glover portrayed a younger version in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. At this time, there’s no official confirmation that Glover will be reprising the role, though it seems highly likely now that he’s writing the script.

    In fact, Glover confirmed he was in talks with Lucasfilm about the possibility during an April interview with GQ. “I would love to play Lando again,” he said. “It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic shit, it really had people experience time… People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”

    After finishing a groundbreaking four-season run with Atlanta, both Glover brothers are under a deal with Amazon which spawned the comedy horror series Swarm. In January, Donald confirmed he wasn’t done making music as Childish Gambino just yet.

