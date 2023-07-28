Drake Bought Tupac’s $1 Million Crown Ring

The gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring that Tupac Shakur wore during his final public appearance at the 1996 VMAs now officially belongs to Drake.

Tupac’s godmother Yaasmyn Fula auctioned the ring — which the late rapper also designed himself not long before his death — this week at Sotheby’s. After Drake flaunted the ring on his Instagram story in celebration of his collaborator Travis Scott’s new record Utopia, Sotheby’s confirmed in a press release to Consequence that Drake had, in fact, purchased the bling for $1.01 million. Originally estimated at a high of $300,000, it’s now the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold at auction, as well as the only one to sell for over $1 million.

“This one-of-a-kind, custom ring was meticulously designed by Tupac and is among the final products of his boundless creative energy — a unique artifact from a period of time that is a testament to his enduring influence on both hip-hop and global contemporary culture. We’re thrilled that this exceptional piece has entered a new chapter in the hands of another legendary artist.”

Drake has long collected hip-hop memorabilia, and is fond of custom bling of his own — however, we’re not sure if the necklace he made last year out of 42 engagement rings will have quite as much resale value as Pac’s goods.

