Drake Performs with Sperm Hologram at Chicago Tour Opener: Watch

"It’s All A Blur" indeed

Drake, photo By Marcus McDonald
July 6, 2023 | 12:10pm ET

    Drake certainly made the delayed kick-off of his “It’s All A Blur Tour” (get tickets here) with 21 Savage a memorable one. Besides at one point performing with a visual of sperm cells floating above the stage, he opened their June 5th show at Chicago’s United Center with “Look What You’ve Done,” his first time playing the Take Care cut in over a decade.

    The Toronto rapper performed it while seated on a couch next to a kid resembling his younger self. Some reports are claiming the kid was a hologram, but video has surfaced of him handing Drake a notebook, so that would be quite the feat. Watch footage of the floating sperm and Drake performing “Look What You’ve Done” below.

    The joint concert opened with a massive 30-song set from Drake sandwiched around a brief DJ interlude that also featured his first performances of “Shot for Me” and “Childs Play” since 2015 and 2017, respectively. Then, 21 Savage came out and did a set of hits like “rockstar,” “a lot,” and “Bank Account” before the duo linked up for “Knife Talk,” “Jimmy Cooks,” “Rich Flex,” and more. See the full setlist below.

    Related Video

    Per Complex, Drake also took a moment to tease his next album called All the Dogs, which he said was coming out soon. “I always hear people talking about, ‘Damn, we miss that old Drake,'” he said. “I understand what you mean. You need more music so that you can, you know, feel good about your new lover, shit on your exes, get fly, get drunk, show love to your family, show love to your friends.”

    Prior to the show, Drake shared an audio message on Instagram in which he revealed that he auditioned for Degrassi while high and pondered if he was still in an altered state. “I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma,” he said. “That concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes.” Based on the sperm visual, we’re wondering if he’s still high, too.

    Get Drake Tickets Here

    Following a second show at United Center, Drake and 21 will head over to Detroit. Their North American trek runs through October; grab your seats here.

    Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” Setlist:

    Drake:
    Look What You’ve Done (First live performance since 2012)
    Marvins Room
    Say Something
    Shot for Me (First live performance since 2015)
    Can I (Live debut)
    Feel No Ways
    Jaded
    Jungle
    Over
    Headlines
    The Motto
    HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)
    Started from the Bottom
    Energy
    Know Yourself
    Nonstop
    SICKO MODE
    Way 2 Sexy
    BackOutsideBoyz (Live debut)
    Jumbotron Shit Poppin (Live debut)
    Laugh Now Cry Later
    God’s Plan
    Childs Play (First live performance since 2017)
    Wait for U
    In My Feelings
    Nice for What

    DJ Set:
    Controlla
    Too Good
    Find Your Love
    Fountains
    Work
    One Dance

    Drake:
    Calling My Name
    Massive
    Sticky
    Search & Rescue (Live debut)

    21 Savage:
    Red Opps
    Don’t Come Out the House
    10 Freaky Girls
    Who Want Smoke??
    Peaches & Eggplants
    rockstar
    a lot
    No Heart
    X
    Runnin
    Mr. Right Now (with Drake)
    Bank Account

    Drake & 21 Savage:
    Knife Talk
    On BS (Live debut)
    Spin Bout U
    Jimmy Cooks
    Rich Flex

    Drake Encore:
    Legend

    @vvanaa07

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

