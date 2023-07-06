Drake certainly made the delayed kick-off of his “It’s All A Blur Tour” (get tickets here) with 21 Savage a memorable one. Besides at one point performing with a visual of sperm cells floating above the stage, he opened their June 5th show at Chicago’s United Center with “Look What You’ve Done,” his first time playing the Take Care cut in over a decade.

The Toronto rapper performed it while seated on a couch next to a kid resembling his younger self. Some reports are claiming the kid was a hologram, but video has surfaced of him handing Drake a notebook, so that would be quite the feat. Watch footage of the floating sperm and Drake performing “Look What You’ve Done” below.

The joint concert opened with a massive 30-song set from Drake sandwiched around a brief DJ interlude that also featured his first performances of “Shot for Me” and “Childs Play” since 2015 and 2017, respectively. Then, 21 Savage came out and did a set of hits like “rockstar,” “a lot,” and “Bank Account” before the duo linked up for “Knife Talk,” “Jimmy Cooks,” “Rich Flex,” and more. See the full setlist below.

Per Complex, Drake also took a moment to tease his next album called All the Dogs, which he said was coming out soon. “I always hear people talking about, ‘Damn, we miss that old Drake,'” he said. “I understand what you mean. You need more music so that you can, you know, feel good about your new lover, shit on your exes, get fly, get drunk, show love to your family, show love to your friends.”

Prior to the show, Drake shared an audio message on Instagram in which he revealed that he auditioned for Degrassi while high and pondered if he was still in an altered state. “I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma,” he said. “That concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes.” Based on the sperm visual, we’re wondering if he’s still high, too.

Following a second show at United Center, Drake and 21 will head over to Detroit. Their North American trek runs through October; grab your seats here.

Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” Setlist:

Drake:

Look What You’ve Done (First live performance since 2012)

Marvins Room

Say Something

Shot for Me (First live performance since 2015)

Can I (Live debut)

Feel No Ways

Jaded

Jungle

Over

Headlines

The Motto

HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)

Started from the Bottom

Energy

Know Yourself

Nonstop

SICKO MODE

Way 2 Sexy

BackOutsideBoyz (Live debut)

Jumbotron Shit Poppin (Live debut)

Laugh Now Cry Later

God’s Plan

Childs Play (First live performance since 2017)

Wait for U

In My Feelings

Nice for What

DJ Set:

Controlla

Too Good

Find Your Love

Fountains

Work

One Dance

Drake:

Calling My Name

Massive

Sticky

Search & Rescue (Live debut)

21 Savage:

Red Opps

Don’t Come Out the House

10 Freaky Girls

Who Want Smoke??

Peaches & Eggplants

rockstar

a lot

No Heart

X

Runnin

Mr. Right Now (with Drake)

Bank Account

Drake & 21 Savage:

Knife Talk

On BS (Live debut)

Spin Bout U

Jimmy Cooks

Rich Flex

Drake Encore:

Legend

All this talk about black women’s respectability policies and Drake in here with a damn floating sperm pic.twitter.com/ygi9kXChUb — Hippolyta ✨ (@A_GirlNamedBRI) July 6, 2023