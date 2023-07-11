Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dying Fetus Announce New Album and Fall 2023 US Tour, Unleash “Feast of Ashes”: Stream

Make Them Beg for Death arrives September 8th

Advertisement
dying fetus 2023
Dying Fetus, photo by Tracey Brown
July 11, 2023 | 11:17am ET

    Death metal vets Dying Fetus are returning with their new album, Make Them Beg for Death, on September 8th. Ahead of its release, the band has shared the NSFW video for lead single “Feast of Ashes.”

    For over three decades, Dying Fetus have been pushing death metal to the extreme — brutal death metal, if you will. “Feast of Ashes” slots right in with the band’s storied discography, delivering a pulverizing onslaught of technical riffs, pinch harmonics, and precise rhythmic timing. The gurgled and growled vocals seep into whatever cracks are left behind in the song’s maximalist arrangement.

    “It follows on from where Wrong One to Fuck With left off,” drummer Trey Williams said of the new album, which was produced by Steve Wright. “We don’t need to participate in the technical death metal arms race. We’ve got the big guns, and we’ve proven that. It’s all about pointing them in the right direction, so to speak.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Speaking of Wrong One to Fuck With, Dying Fetus appear to have used their previous album’s title as the premise for the “Feast of Ashes” video. Not for the faint of heart, the Blvckbox Studios-directed clip depicts a violent revenge murder executed with glee. Viewer discretion is advised.

    In support the album’s release, Dying Fetus are embarking on a Fall US headlining tour with a stacked support package including The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa. Those dates kick off October 17th in Cincinnati and run through November 18th in Baltimore.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (July 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. You can also pick up tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Advertisement

    Pre-order Make Them Beg for Death via Relapse. Below you can listen to the audio or stream the age-restricted music video for “Feast of Ashes,” and see the album art, tracklist, and a complete list of tour dates.

    Make Them Beg for Death Artwork:

    dying fetus make them beg for death artwork

    Make Them Beg for Death Tracklist:
    01. Enlighten Through Agony
    02. Compulsion For Cruelty
    03. Feast of Ashes
    04. Throw Them in the Van
    05. Unbridled Fury
    06. When The Trend Ends
    07. Undulating Carnage
    08. Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat
    09. Hero’s Grave
    10. Subterfuge

    Dying Fetus’ 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/25 – Tomlin, SL @ Tolminator
    07/26 – Rome, IT @ Traffic Club
    07/27 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club
    07/28 – Graz, AT @ Explosiv *
    07/29 – Vienna, AT @ Szene Wien *
    07/31 – Katowice, PL @ P23 *
    08/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima *
    08/02 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44 *
    08/04 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air
    08/06 – Rasnov, RD @ Rockstadt Extreme
    08/08 – Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault
    08/11 – Schldtheim, DE @ Party San
    08/12 – Bremen, DE @ Tivoli ^
    08/13 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz
    08/14 – Schweinfurt, DE @ Stattbahnhof +
    08/15 – Bochum, DE @ Matrix +
    08/16 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 ^
    08/18 – Dinkelsbuhl, DE @ Summer Breeze
    08/20 – Carhaix, FR @ Motocultor
    09/16 – Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Festival
    10/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts #
    10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre #
    10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl #
    10/20 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club #
    10/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819 #
    10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #
    10/24 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham #
    10/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live #
    10/28 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live #
    10/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater #
    10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee #
    11/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues #
    11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco #
    11/03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst #
    11/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #
    11/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #
    11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #
    11/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #
    11/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada #
    11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Lyric at Skyway #
    11/12 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall #
    11/13 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #
    11/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues #
    11/15 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall #
    11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #
    11/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live #
    * = with Frozen Soul
    ^ = with Converge, Archspire
    + = with Archspire
    # = with The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

courtney barnett end of the day instrumental album 2023 tour

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album End of the Day, Tour Dates

July 11, 2023

Meshuggah 2023 tour

Meshuggah Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

July 11, 2023

Porno for Pyros new music

Porno for Pyros Announce First Tour in 25 Years

July 11, 2023

slaughter beach dog new album crying laughing waving smiling north american tour

Slaughter Beach, Dog Announce New Album, Tour Dates

July 10, 2023

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode Announce 2024 Tour Dates

July 10, 2023

the eagles how to get tickets 2023 tour long goodbye classic rock music news pre sale

How to Get Tickets to The Eagles' 2023 Farewell Tour

July 9, 2023

lil uzi vert pink tape 2023 tour dates

Lil Uzi Vert Announces "Pink Tape Tour"

July 7, 2023

enhypen tickets fate world tour 2023 live dates onsale presale code stream how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN's 2023 Tour

July 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dying Fetus Announce New Album and Fall 2023 US Tour, Unleash "Feast of Ashes": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter