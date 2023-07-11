Death metal vets Dying Fetus are returning with their new album, Make Them Beg for Death, on September 8th. Ahead of its release, the band has shared the NSFW video for lead single “Feast of Ashes.”

For over three decades, Dying Fetus have been pushing death metal to the extreme — brutal death metal, if you will. “Feast of Ashes” slots right in with the band’s storied discography, delivering a pulverizing onslaught of technical riffs, pinch harmonics, and precise rhythmic timing. The gurgled and growled vocals seep into whatever cracks are left behind in the song’s maximalist arrangement.

“It follows on from where Wrong One to Fuck With left off,” drummer Trey Williams said of the new album, which was produced by Steve Wright. “We don’t need to participate in the technical death metal arms race. We’ve got the big guns, and we’ve proven that. It’s all about pointing them in the right direction, so to speak.”

Speaking of Wrong One to Fuck With, Dying Fetus appear to have used their previous album’s title as the premise for the “Feast of Ashes” video. Not for the faint of heart, the Blvckbox Studios-directed clip depicts a violent revenge murder executed with glee. Viewer discretion is advised.

In support the album’s release, Dying Fetus are embarking on a Fall US headlining tour with a stacked support package including The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa. Those dates kick off October 17th in Cincinnati and run through November 18th in Baltimore.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (July 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. You can also pick up tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Pre-order Make Them Beg for Death via Relapse. Below you can listen to the audio or stream the age-restricted music video for “Feast of Ashes,” and see the album art, tracklist, and a complete list of tour dates.

Make Them Beg for Death Artwork:

Make Them Beg for Death Tracklist:

01. Enlighten Through Agony

02. Compulsion For Cruelty

03. Feast of Ashes

04. Throw Them in the Van

05. Unbridled Fury

06. When The Trend Ends

07. Undulating Carnage

08. Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat

09. Hero’s Grave

10. Subterfuge

Dying Fetus’ 2023 Tour Dates:

07/25 – Tomlin, SL @ Tolminator

07/26 – Rome, IT @ Traffic Club

07/27 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club

07/28 – Graz, AT @ Explosiv *

07/29 – Vienna, AT @ Szene Wien *

07/31 – Katowice, PL @ P23 *

08/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima *

08/02 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44 *

08/04 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air

08/06 – Rasnov, RD @ Rockstadt Extreme

08/08 – Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault

08/11 – Schldtheim, DE @ Party San

08/12 – Bremen, DE @ Tivoli ^

08/13 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz

08/14 – Schweinfurt, DE @ Stattbahnhof +

08/15 – Bochum, DE @ Matrix +

08/16 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 ^

08/18 – Dinkelsbuhl, DE @ Summer Breeze

08/20 – Carhaix, FR @ Motocultor

09/16 – Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Festival

10/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts #

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre #

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl #

10/20 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club #

10/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819 #

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

10/24 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham #

10/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live #

10/28 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live #

10/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater #

10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee #

11/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues #

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco #

11/03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst #

11/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

11/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

11/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #

11/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada #

11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Lyric at Skyway #

11/12 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall #

11/13 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #

11/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues #

11/15 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall #

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

11/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live #

* = with Frozen Soul

^ = with Converge, Archspire

+ = with Archspire

# = with The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa