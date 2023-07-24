Menu
Dylan Arnold on Working with Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon

The actor portrays Frank Oppenheimer in the summer blockbuster

Dylan Arnold Oppenheimer podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Dylan Arnold, photo by Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures
Consequence Staff
July 24, 2023 | 1:47pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Dylan Arnold joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his portrayal of Frank Oppenheimer in the new Christopher Nolan blockbuster Oppenheimer .

    The Halloween actor takes us through his audition process and the weight he felt as soon as he landed the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s (Cillian Murphy) brother. He also dives into the background of the physicist and dissects how the story relates to today’s modern political landscape.

    Arnold also talks about what it was like to be on a set with a near endless list of legendary names (including Matt Damon and Nolan himself) and what a role like this offers for the next steps in his career, which includes the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Lady in the Lake.

    “My first real scene with Cillian, I looked into his eyes and I was like [gasp],” Arnold says. “The first take I was like, ‘Oh my god, what is.. I don’t know what he’s doing, but he’s doing something.’ And then I kinda settled and I was like, ‘All right, do your job. You got to appreciate it.’ Fortunately, the camera wasn’t on me.”

    Listen to Dylan Arnold talk about Oppenheimer and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. (Editor’s Note: This interview was conducted prior to SAG-AFTRA going on strike.) Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

