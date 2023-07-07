EARTHGANG Pay Tribute to The Waterboy on New Single “Bobby Boucher”: Stream

EARTHGANG have returned with “Bobby Boucher,” their first new music of 2023. It will appear on their upcoming EP, Earthgang vs the Algorithm: RIP Human Art, out July 28th.

As the name suggests, “Bobby Boucher” is an homage to Adam Sandler’s character in the 1998 cult comedy classic The Waterboy, which featured artist Benji. references on the chorus by rapping, “Playin’ roulette like Bobby Boucher/ Wa-wa-water on a Tuesday for all this D’Ussé.”

Meanwhile, WowGr8 (aka Doctor Dot) alludes to Boucher’s choice to switch over to the rival team when he spits, “Growing up, might need to be the villain.” He continues with some boastful bars: “I’m out the space, you can never come near this/ I heard your tape, but I really ain’t feel it/ Fresh out the woods, where they follow my footprints.”

The accompanying music video was filmed at North Clayton High School in EARTHGANG’s hometown of Atlanta, with Caleb Seales serving as director and producer. After opening with a parody news broadcast, it transitions to an entertaining football game complete with cheerleaders, a wacky mascot, and a team mother-like figure. Watch it below.

Marking EARTHGANG’s first independent release with Sincethe80s x Dreamville, the EP serves as the first installment of the duo’s upcoming RIP Human Art series, which “embraces creative freedom like never before,” according to a press release.

“Bobby Boucher” is EARTHGANG’s first new release since last year’s GHETTO GODS, one of the best albums of 2022. They’re currently on the road in Europe ahead of December dates in Australia. Grab your tickets here.