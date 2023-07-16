Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” in Detroit: Watch

The duo also revived their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rendition of "Stan"

Advertisement
ed sheeran eminem lose yourself stan detroit live watch video collab duet
Eminem and Ed Sheeran, photo via ePro Team’s Youtube
July 16, 2023 | 4:20pm ET

    Ed Sheeran added Eminem to the equation for the Detroit stop on his ongoing “Mathematics Tour,” with the pair performing “Lose Yourself” and “Stan” in front of the rapper’s hometown crowd.

    “I wondered if I could play you a cover of an Eminem song tonight,” Sheeran began. “I think you know it. We rehearsed it today; we’ll see how it goes.” After strumming the “Lose Yourself” intro and admirably rattling off the first few lines, Slim Shady took the stage to finish off the opening verse. Though the rapper sounded just as ferocious as he did on the original 8 Mile cut, the singer-guitarist brought his own twist with some nice harmonies during the chorus.

    Cutting the song short, Sheeran raised the hype by telling the audience, “Can I just say, he was gonna come out and do one song, but I said you can’t come out in Detroit and just do one song. Do you want another song?” The duo then reprised their 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rendition of “Stan.” Watch the full performance below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Suffolk singer and Slim Shady have shared the mic several times before Saturday’s surprise guest spot. In 2017, Sheeran featured on “River” from Eminem’s 2017 album Revival, while the rapper and 50 Cent hopped on Sheeran’s 2019 single “Remember the Name.” Earlier this year, Sheeran revealed that he used The Marshall Mathers LP to help cure his childhood stutter.

    Sheeran’s North American “Mathematics Tour” continues through September. Check for any remaining seats and deals here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Chicago, IL

Taylor Swift Breaks Record for Most No. 1 Albums by a Woman

July 16, 2023

Jane Birkin

Jane Birkin, British-French Singer-Actress and Style Icon, Has Died at 76

July 16, 2023

the hives arctic monkeys only good band

The Hives Call Arctic Monkeys "The Only Good Really Popular Band"

July 16, 2023

bruce springsteen paul mccartney dr dre dinner

Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, and Dr. Dre Are Dinner Buddies

July 15, 2023

joe jonas pooped pants 2019 concert

Joe Jonas Admits to Shitting Himself on Stage

July 14, 2023

Arizona Alice Cooper License Plate

Alice Cooper Appears on Official Arizona License Plate Design

July 14, 2023

consequence weekly news roundup music film tv jack white barbie ryan goseling trump guy fieri porno for pyros

Weekly News Roundup: July 6th-13th, 2023

July 14, 2023

boygenius tickets 2023 tour dates presale code info

How to Get Tickets to boygenius' 2023 Tour

July 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Perform "Lose Yourself" in Detroit: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter