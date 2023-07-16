Ed Sheeran added Eminem to the equation for the Detroit stop on his ongoing “Mathematics Tour,” with the pair performing “Lose Yourself” and “Stan” in front of the rapper’s hometown crowd.

“I wondered if I could play you a cover of an Eminem song tonight,” Sheeran began. “I think you know it. We rehearsed it today; we’ll see how it goes.” After strumming the “Lose Yourself” intro and admirably rattling off the first few lines, Slim Shady took the stage to finish off the opening verse. Though the rapper sounded just as ferocious as he did on the original 8 Mile cut, the singer-guitarist brought his own twist with some nice harmonies during the chorus.

Cutting the song short, Sheeran raised the hype by telling the audience, “Can I just say, he was gonna come out and do one song, but I said you can’t come out in Detroit and just do one song. Do you want another song?” The duo then reprised their 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rendition of “Stan.” Watch the full performance below.

The Suffolk singer and Slim Shady have shared the mic several times before Saturday’s surprise guest spot. In 2017, Sheeran featured on “River” from Eminem’s 2017 album Revival, while the rapper and 50 Cent hopped on Sheeran’s 2019 single “Remember the Name.” Earlier this year, Sheeran revealed that he used The Marshall Mathers LP to help cure his childhood stutter.

Sheeran’s North American “Mathematics Tour” continues through September. Check for any remaining seats and deals here.