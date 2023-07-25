To coincide with the 50-year anniversary of the original Exorcist film, Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green will unveil a new sequel called The Exorcist: Believer on Friday, October 13th, 2023.

The film stars Leslie Odom, Jr. as Victor Fielding, a widower who raises his daughter Angela on his own. “But when Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil.”

Alongside Odom, the cast includes Lidya Jewett, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, and Olivia Marcum. Perhaps most exciting, however, is the return of Ellen Burstyn, who reprises her role as Chris MacNeil for the first time since her Oscar-nominated performance in the original 1973 film.

Watch the first trailer for The Exorcist: Believer below.

The Exorcist: Believer is the first part of a planned trilogy from Green, Blumhouse, and Universal Pictures, which purchased the films’ distribution rights for a whopping $400 million.